Black Friday graphics card deals in 2023: what to expect from this year's deals

We're expecting 2023 Black Friday graphics card deals to be fantastic this year, and you won't even have to wait until the main event to find great deals thanks to early sales from retailers like Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon.

To help you sort through all the best deals, I've gathered the top offers available right now, plus all you'll need to know about what to expect from the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday graphics card deals are the best chance to score major deals on the best graphics card options from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel, as well as all the best third-party cards from Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor, and more. Whether you're looking for Black Friday deals on the best 4K graphics cards for high performance gaming and content creation, or the best cheap graphics cards marked down even more for the best in 1080p or 1440p gaming.

With Black Friday falling on November 24 this year, it might seem like you have a long time to wait for the best graphics card deals, but with everything from another Amazon Prime Day event on October 10 and 11 to early sales from stores looking to make space for major Black Friday graphics card stock, you have a lot of savings going on right now to save.

Recent trends from Adobe Analytics show that prices for all electronics start falling well before for Black Friday, beginning in the middle of October, and there are already great deals to be had out there.

That's why I'll keep bringing you the latest deals as I find them and add them here to this page. If you're looking for a deal on the best 1080p graphics card, the best 1440p graphics card, and more, check back often to find early Black Friday graphics card deals to match your needs and budget.

Today's best graphics card sales

Today's best graphics card deals

BLACK FRIDAY Graphics card DEALS 2023: KEY INFORMATION

(Image credit: PowerColor)

When will Black Friday graphics card deals start in 2023? Black Friday 2023 is on November 24, and while the actual date shifts every year, the day of the week stays the same: it's always the Friday after Thanksgiving. Black Friday graphics card deals will officially kick off on the 24th, but as we've seen in years past, Black Friday sales are starting earlier and earlier every year, so you can expect to see graphics cards drop in price in earnest starting in mid-to-late October, especially with this year's second Amazon Prime Day event on October 10 and 11. After that, expect to see "official" early Black Friday sales events launching in a couple of weeks, where you'll be able to get great deals on a variety of cards from major retailers.

Should you wait for a Black Friday graphics card deal? Now, whether you wait until the Black Friday sales event to buy a new graphics card is a burning question on a lot of people's minds. All we can really say to trust your gut. If you see an AMD RX 7800 XT on sale for 10% off MSRP and you can actually buy it, there's no reason not to jump on it. We're used to seeing 15% to 30% mark ups on the best graphics cards in the past couple of years, not to mention scalpers absolutely wrecking the market and driving up prices even further. Will that aforementioned RX 7800 XT possibly go lower? Sure, it probably will, but there are also going to be a lot more people fighting over it, so there is value in locking in a good deal now and getting the peace of mind of knowing that you'll actually get the graphics card you want rather then waiting things out for another few weeks. However, if you're looking to get one of the really higher-priced cards like the RTX 4090, then there's some value in waiting for it to drop even further during Black Friday. There's no guarantee that it will drop further than where it's at now, but it's also unlikely to shoot back up to MSRP right after Black Friday, so if you can't find an even better Black Friday graphics card deal, you can probably still find savings after the event ends. For something like this, set a price in your mind that you're willing to spend on this kind of card, and when you see one at or below that price, jump on it, whether that's today or on November 24.

What kind of specs should you look for in a new graphics card? There are a few things to consider when buying a graphics card this Black Friday. First and foremost, you need to consider your whole gaming setup. Buying a 4K graphics card when you only have a 1080p monitor is seriously overkill, and while you can get 400 fps in many titles at 1080p with an RTX 3090 Ti, if your monitor's refresh rate is only 144Hz, you're paying for a lot of frames that you're simply not going to see. If you're looking for 1080p gaming, the Nvidia RTX 4060 or AMD Radeon RX 7600 is as high as you'll really need to go. If you're looking for 1440p gaming, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti, or the RX 7700 XT or RX 7800 XT is as high as you should go. If you're looking for 4K gaming, then the Nvidia RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT and above is where you need to look. If you're looking to do creative content work like 3D rendering or analytical work like machine learning, go for the RTX cards since the tensor cores on the RTX cards are ideal for this kind of work. If you're looking for gaming with ray tracing, the Nvidia RTX cards outperform the Radeon RX cards in this type of gaming, so are better suited. If ray tracing isn't an issue or you're on a tigher budget, the AMD Radeon RX lineup is generally cheaper and offers competitive gaming performance, so this is where we'd tell you to look for deals.

Last year's best Black Friday Graphics Card deals

Last year's best Black Friday graphics card deals

Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | was $529.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has long been our favorite graphics card thanks to its near-perfect balance of price and performance, but third-party cards have usually been much more expensive than Nvidia's MSRP. Now, however, thanks to this Amazon deal, you can save 25%, making this a graphics card deal too good to pass up.

XFX Speedster SWFT 210 RX 6600 | was $279.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is one of the best 1080p gaming GPUs on the market, and right now you can get a hearty 18% off the retail price with this Amazon graphics card deal.

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT | was $339.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for fantastic 1080p performance at a great price, you can't go wrong with this MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6600 XT right now for 18% off right now at Amazon.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 OC | was $319.99 now $289.99 at Newegg

Granted, $20 isn't the biggest discount, but getting an RTX card for under $300 is still a great deal, especially if you're looking to do a budget build.

Gigabyte RTX 3070 OC | was $729.99 now $529.99 at Amazon

Easily one of the best deals around, this RTX 3070 card is more than 25% off right now at Amazon, getting you a fantastic 1440p graphics card for 26% less than retail. The 3070 has long been one of the best-value GPUs Nvidia has made, so snap this one up if you need a new graphics card.

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT Core | was $869.99 now $684.99 at Amazon

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is one of the most powerful gaming graphics cards around, and with this 23% discount right now at Amazon, you can set your rig up right for many years to come.

Maxsun RTX 3080 iCraft OC | was $939.99 now $884.99 at Newegg

If you're looking for a cheap RTX 3080, then this Maxsun GPU might be just what you're looking for. This triple fan design will give you awesome cooling performance for 25% off right now at Newegg.

MSI Mech Radeon RX 6700 XT | was $449.99 now $369.99 at Newegg

The RX 6700 XT is one of the best 1080p graphics cards out there, and with the RDNA 2 architecture powering it, it can even do some light to medium ray tracing while gaming at an affordable price made even better by 17% off right now at Newegg.

MSI Gaming RTX 3060 | was $459.99 now $394.27 at Amazon

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 is the ultimate 1080p gaming graphics card, and right now with this Amazon Black Friday deal, you can get it for 24% off the retail price.