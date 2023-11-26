Cyber Monday PC deals 2023 – the best deals you can find right now

Cyber Monday PC deals are here – so don't worry if you missed out on the Black Friday rush, because there are still plenty of excellent discounts to be snapped up.

You can find Cyber Monday deals on virtually every type of tech right now, and that includes desktop PCs, so we've compiled all the discounts we could find on the best computers money can buy and listed them here for your browsing convenience.

Whether you're looking for one of the best gaming PCs, the best all-in-one computers, or the best business computers, we've got you covered. Big retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in the US, and Currys in the UK, are keeping the deals rolling after Black Friday weekend with their own Cyber Monday sales, and this will be your last chance this year to nab some of these cut-price PCs.

Depending on what kind of PC you’re looking for, some of the latest models can get a bit pricey. So please, scroll down for the best Cyber Monday PC deals we've found, and bookmark this page so you don't miss out on any last-minute discounts – we'll keep updating it through to the end of the month, so you don't miss a single deal.

Cyber Monday PC deals - Under $600

Dell Optiplex 9020: was $249.98 now $198.99 at Amazon

For those looking for a productivity-minded PC that's the perfect compact size for the home or work office, this tower is just for you. Armed with excellent specs including an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, all for under $200 as long as you don't mind it being refurbished.

Acer Aspire TC: was $679.99 now $574.99 at Newegg

Already a great price before, this deal makes this desktop PC even more budget. It comes with a current-gen Intel Core i5-13400 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB, giving you specs that can handle any productivity workload. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (256GB): was $599 now $499 on Amazon

This is the baseline Mac Mini, which features the still excellent M2 chip, making it an absolute productivity machine. It has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM) and 256GB of storage, which all sounds like very little except that this computer runs more efficiently than most Windows-based PCs but at an incredible price.

Acer Aspire TC desktop: was $549.99 now $449.99 on Amazon

Office workers and students alike will find this desktop a great deal, with specs that can handle any productivity task or school project thanks to its 13th-Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. This deal takes an already affordable machine and puts it straight into budget pricing territory.

Acer Aspire C22 desktop: was $529.99 now $429.99 on Amazon

This all-in-one desktop comes with an Intel Core i3-N305an Alder Lake-N architecture-based processor, a line released in 2023 equipped with 8 cores, 8 threads, and a 3.80 GHz boosted clock speed. It also features 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage space, all for an incredible budget price thanks to this deal.

Cyber Monday PC deals - Under $1,000

Empowered PC Stratos Micro gaming desktop: now $949.99 at Amazon

This Empowered PC pre-built at Amazon might just be the cheapest gaming PC deal we've ever seen in the US to feature the latest RTX 4060 graphics card. There's a trade-off with the 10th gen Intel chipset, which is pretty old now, but bang for the buck this looks like a great choice in the $900 range.

Skytech Gaming Nebula: now $746.28 at Amazon

For those looking for a budget gaming PC that's also future-proof, this is the product for you. It features a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of storage. Not to mention that for the price it's aesthetically pleasing with a glass side and RGB lighting.

Dell Inspiron 3910: was $657.99 now $611 at Amazon

For those who want an office PC with a strong and fairly recent processor, this is a choice pick for the price. It comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-12400 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD of storage. This is a practical and affordable productivity machine that's perfect for any office, whether at home or work.

Dell XPS 8960: was $1,389.99 now $1,088 on Amazon

Equipped with a powerful and current 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD of storage, this is a higher-end office PC for those who want the extra bite of an updated processor as well as tons of memory and storage to juggle and save any and of your projects. At more than $350 off, this is a stellar deal.

Lenovo LOQ Tower: was $1,029.99 now $674.99 at Lenovo

This is an excellent deal for those looking for a gaming PC, balancing great performance and specs with budget pricing. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. The storage is already solid, but you can upgrade it if you need even more.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i: was $1,249.99 now $899 at Newegg

This 27-inch display all-in-one desktop is the perfect productivity machine with a budget price thanks to this deal. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. Plus Newegg is offering an additional 11% sitewide discount with code ZIP111, for those paying with the Zip service.

HP Omen 25L: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Packed with an Nvidia GTX 1660 Super GPU, 13th-gen Intel processor, DDR5 memory, and a speedy 512GB SSD, the HP Omen 25L in white is the perfect entry-level gaming desktop. The removable tempered glass side panel will make swapping out your components for more powerful ones a snap when it's time to upgrade, too!

Apple 2023 Mac Mini (512GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon

One of the best desktop computers on the market, this version has double the storage space of the base model (up from 256GB to 512GB). It features an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and comes with 8GB of unified memory (RAM). It also runs on Apple's M2 silicon, which is ultra-efficient, and the discount makes it very affordable.

Acer Predator Orion 3000: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 on Amazon

Receiving four out of five stars in our own review, this gaming desktop is a pure budget gaming machine in a market of expensive and tricked-out PCs. It comes with some great specs that handle any AAA title at high settings including an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, a Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Best Cyber Monday PC deals in the UK

ADMI gaming desktop: now £799.95 at Amazon

If you've got a bit more cash to spend, consider picking up this ADMI pre-built at Amazon this week in the UK. It's easily one of the cheapest gaming PC deals we've seen so far to feature the new RTX 4060, the latest mid-range graphics card from Nvidia. This card, paired with the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD gives this one a great range of specs for the money and more than enough to last you a few good years if you're targeting a 1080p gaming setup.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i: was £1,059.98 now £549.99 at CCL

It's not the flashiest-looking gaming PC, but this GTX 1660 Super system also brings a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, making it more than capable of playing games at HD resolution. With a 17L chassis, it's got the space for future upgrades too, meaning you won't have to buy a whole new PC when it's time for a hardware boost.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5: was £999 now £549.99 at Box

For those in the UK really on a budget, consider this Lenovo IdeacCentre at Box. A big price cut helps this one come in at under £600, which isn't bad considering you're getting a decent 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset and 16GB of RAM right out of the box. The GTX 1660 Super is definitely on the old side now but it's still more than capable of handling most games at 1080p if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there.

M2 Apple Mac mini (2023): now £625 at Currys

One of the best desktop PCs around thanks to its excellent M2 that delivers both efficiency and performance. It's also extremely compact, ensuring that it'll fit on top of any office desk whether at home or at work.

HP Pavilion 24-ca2002: was £899 now £699 at Currys

Looking for a well-priced AIO desktop? Make sure to take advantage of this HP model which not only is gorgeous looking but sports some solid specs including an Intel Core i5-13400T processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. It's perfect for any office whether at home or work.