Corsair makes its 4000D Airflow a breeze to buy this Black Friday – save $30 on the case I use as a PC building expert

Okay, folks, I know you're already knee deep in Black Friday deals, but Corsair has a good one for you. You can get the case I use as TechRadar's Computing Reviews expert, the Corsair 4000D Airflow, for just $74.94 (was $104.99) at Amazon thanks to a fantastic $30 discount.

I've been using this case for years and can't recommend it enough. After having issues with GPU overheating in the past, I went hunting for cases with better ventilation - I found my way to the 4000D Airflow and never looked back. It's got the looks, the functionality, and thanks to Black Friday, the low price you can usually only hope for.

In the UK? Don't worry, Corsair dropped the price on the 4000D Airflow to £68 (down from £99.99) at Amazon just for you.

Today's best Corsair 4000D Airflow deals

Corsair 4000D Airflow: was $104.99 now $74.94 at Amazon If you're building a PC, your case is just as important as the rest of your components. Picking one that gives your CPU and GPU room to breathe is key - and that's exactly what the 4000D Airflow does. Plus, it has the style to back it up; it's not over-the-top flashy, but does feature a tempered glass window so you can take a peak at your components whenever you please. The side panels are easy to remove when you need to get under the hood, and the front ventilated cover can also be popped off for super easy fan cleaning. This case isn't just a pretty face with excellent functionality; it's also a fantastic deal thanks to this Black Friday discount.

Corsair 4000D Airflow: was £99.99 now £68 at Amazon If you push your GPU to the limits, there's a good chance you're generating some serious heat. When your case doesn't have anywhere for it to go, your components pay the price. The 4000D Airflow from Corsair is designed to dissipate that heat and look cool doing it. You get a tempered glass window for that added flair, along with side panels that can be popped off with the twist of a thumbscrew. It's nice and roomy inside (I fit my 3080 Ti in with ease), easy to route cables, and thanks to Black Friday, comes with a rock-bottom price tag.

My childhood friend who I keep in contact with mainly through online games was upgrading his PC recently, and this is the case I recommended without a second thought. He's been just as happy to use it everyday as I am.

It's functional, stylish, and reasonably priced (even outside of this $30 discount!), and it also comes in White, Black, or Teak to match your setup.

The front panel's grid design allows your fans to push and pull air from outside the case with little to no resistance, and the spacious interior allows for six 120mm fans or four 140mm fans along with two 360mm AIO radiator spots.

I'm running three 120mm intake fans in the front and two 140mm exhaust fans on the top and back, and I never have problems with my GPU hitting max temps, even in the most demanding games.

The 4000D Airflow also has a 25mm gap behind the motherboard for cable routing, and while I still wouldn't willingly show the cable management on the backside of my PC to anyone asking, this case does make routing cables you can see through the tempered glass very easy.

I would like to point out one caveat; since the airflow here is so good, it's easy for pet hair and dust to get sucked right up into the front panel's dust trap. The good news is, this is easy to remove and clean, but it is something to look out for if you have pets.

Worried your motherboard won't fit? Don't be; this case welcomes Mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX, and E-ATX boards with open arms. It's also got room for any of the best graphics cards you can find - one size fits all.

If you're upgrading your PC over the holidays, now truly is the best time to get your hands on an excellent Black Friday GPU deal, gaming monitor discount, or step your peripheral game up with 50%+ off a Logitech keyboard.

Make sure to check back in with TechRadar for more of the latest Black Friday deals! Our experts keep a close eye on major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to bring you the best discounts around.

