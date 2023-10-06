Black Friday monitor deals in 2023: what to expect from this year's deals

We're expecting 2023 Black Friday monitor deals to be some of the best we've seen in years, and you don't even have to wait until the big day itself to get some fantastic savings, thanks to early sales from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon. To help you sort through all of your options, I've pulled together the top offers available right now, plus everything you need to know about what to expect from this year's biggest shopping event.

Black Friday monitor deals are a great way to save big on the best monitor offerings from major manufacturers like Dell, LG, Philips, and many more. Whether you're looking for Black Friday deals on the best gaming monitors with high refresh rates and quick pixel response or the best 4K monitors with precise color calibration and accuracy for professional creative work like video editing.

With Black Friday falling on November 24 this year, it might seem like you have a long time to wait for the best monitor deals, but with everything from another Amazon Prime Day sale running on October 10 and 11 to early deals to help retailers make space for major Black Friday monitor inventory, you'll have a lot of opportunities to save. In fact, recent trends from Adobe Analytics show that prices for all electronics start falling well before for Black Friday, beginning in the middle of October.

That's why I'll keep bringing you the latest deals as I find them and add them here to this page, as things are already starting to move. So, if you're looking for a new monitor, check back regularly to find the best early Black Friday monitor deals on the right display for your needs and budget.

Today's best monitor sales

Today's best monitor deals

BLACK FRIDAY Monitor DEALS 2023: KEY INFORMATION

(Image credit: Acer)

When will Black Friday monitor deals start in 2023? Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24. The actual date shifts, but the day of the week stays the same: it's always the Friday after Thanksgiving.



While Black Friday monitor deals will officially kick off on November 24, based on years past, we can predict that retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will launch early sales starting in October. Amazon has also just announced its 2nd Prime Day sale will take place on October 10 and 11, so expect to see early Black Friday deals kick off from other retailers during the two-day sale event and leading up to Black Friday itself.



Thanks to early sales, it's no longer the case that the best Black Friday monitor deals are released on the day itself - November 24. In recent years, retailers have released record-low prices on a range of monitors during early sales, allowing consumers to secure a display ahead of Black Friday proper. I'll be analyzing all the early deals listed in this guide, so if you want to avoid shopping on Black Friday, there will still be plenty of impressive bargains to grab before the holiday weekend.

Where will the best monitor Black Friday deals be? I'll be tracking all the best Black Friday monitor deals here, so bookmark this page and keep checking back. However, if you'd rather search the sales yourself, there are some retailers we recommend over others. Amazon is a great source for monitors on Black Friday, consistently holding a wide range of stock covering everything from cheap 1080p monitors to high-end 4K OLED monitors from brands like Samsung, LG, and Philips.



In the US, Newegg and Best Buy are top go-to destinations for Black Friday monitor deals, with record-low prices on basic business monitors for the home or office to blazing fast ultrawide gaming displays. Walmart is another favorite retailer during Black Friday, thanks to stunningly low prices from both budget brands and bigger name players like LG. We've listed the best current monitor sales from all the top retailers if you're looking to shop for a bargain right now. Amazon: discounts on all kinds of monitors

Best Buy: monitor deals from $89.99

Newegg: great deals on gaming displays

Walmart: cheap monitors from under $100

Adorama: premium and ultrawide deals

What Black Friday monitor deals do we expect in 2023? What Black Friday monitor deals do we expect to see at this year's sale? Last year, the biggest monitor deal (in my opinion) was the HP M27ha, a 27-inch FHD display for nearly half-off, while gamers out there got a massive 36% discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9, dropping this high-end gaming ultrawide to below $950. This year, we expect to see similar discounts, if not better, on these and countless other monitors across the board.

What specs should I look for when buying a monitor on Black Friday? One of the most things to be aware of as you search for monitor sales on Black Friday is that retailers are trying to push off old stock. This means that you might come across what looks to be a great deal, only to find out later that the monitor is several years old with outdated specs. Of course, that doesn’t make it useless, as most monitors are still perfectly usable. Keep in mind that monitors at the very least should be 1080p resolution, which is really the bare minimum HD resolution these days, though preferably 4K if you can afford it. From there, your needs will vary based on what kind of work you need your monitor for. For instance, if you do professional work like photography or video editing, you’ll need a monitor with color spaces that allow for proper color correction. At least as high as DCI-P3 98% color gamut support, since this ensures that any other monitor viewing that professional material will see images and video in its proper colors across the board. Brightness is also an important factor for image color quality and accuracy as well, with the higher number being better. Going for 300 nits and above is a great place to start. Meanwhile, for gaming monitors, the two most important factors other than resolution are refresh rate and response time. For the former, the higher the number the better since it represents the number of times per second that the image refreshes on the screen. Refresh rates of 144Hz and above are particularly good. The latter needs to have as low as a possible number, as it represents the amount of time it takes to shift from one color to another, with lower numbers meaning a much sharper and clearer image. A response time of 1ms is especially great for gaming and is what you want to strive for.

Last Year's best deals

Often, it's good to see what last year's deals looked like to better understand what this year's Black Friday monitor deals are likely to offer. Fortunately, we held onto our favorites from last year to help you research which monitor might be a good one to look out for.

HP M27ha | was $299 now $164.99 at Amazon

Save $135 - Black Friday is always a great time to buy a standard 1080p monitor for the home or office thanks to some incredible discounts, like this whopping 45% saving on a 27-inch HP monitor at Amazon.

Samsung UR59C (32-inches, 4K, 60Hz, 1500R): was $394.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

While this isn't our favorite 4K monitor, for the price it is definitely a bargain, especially for a curved UHD display. It only has a 60Hz refresh rate (with HDMI 2.0 or higher), but it has a 2500:1 contrast ratio and billions of colors, so everything will look tight and crisp on this display, though it is best for home and office use rather than gaming.

LG 27UK500-B | was $539 now $246.99 at Walmart

Get more than half off this 27-inch premium 4K creative monitor at Walmart for Black Friday and take advantage of sRGB 98% color coverage, making it great for web design work.

LG 43-inch UltraFine 4K | was $729.99 now $596.99 at Best Buy

If you're in need of a 4K ultrawide screen that's perfect for multitasking productivity work, then this is your jam. It's a massive 43-inch that can easily split into four screens, which means you can balance spreadsheets and conference calls while streaming a movie and more.

LG 34-inch IPS LED UltraWide | was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

This is a solid all-around monitor for a variety of needs. Whether you're gaming, working on spreadsheets or creative projects, or watching movies, it boasts a 100Hz refresh rate that's good for most non-competitive gaming as well as an sRGB 99% Color Gamut with VESA Display HDR 400 for creative work.

LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B | was $329 now $279 at Newegg

If you're looking for a great esports gaming display, look no further than the LG UltraGear 27GN75B-B. With a full HD resolution, 240Hz refresh, and 1ms pixel response, you'll get outstanding gaming performance for a tidy discount at Newegg right now.

Samsung Odyssey G9 | was $1,399 now $947.26 at Amazon

A perennial favorite among PC gamers, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a premium, 49-inch ultrawide display with 5,120 x 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a tight, 1000R curved panel – now for 36% off at Amazon.

LG UltraGear 27GN800-B | was $462 now $296.99 at Walmart

Get fantastic gaming performance at a great price with the LG UltraGear 27GN800-B, featuring QHD resolution, 1ms pixel response, and 144Hz refresh, all for 35% off at Walmart.

BenQ EX240N | was $199.99 now $159.99 at BenQ.com

This is an excellent budget HD gaming monitor with an impressive 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. If you need something on the cheap for your gaming needs, this is a great place to start.

BenQ PD2705U | was $599.99 now $549.99 at BenQ.com

If you need a monitor for creative projects like video editing or art, this 4K monitor with 99% sRGB and Rec.709 color spaces is a steal, and the discount is icing on the cake.

BenQ EX240 | was $239.99 now $189.99 at BenQ.com

Another discount HD BenQ gaming monitor, which has an excellent 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. However, there's the EX240N which is cheaper and has the same specs, so it's better to go for that one unless it sells out first.