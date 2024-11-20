These deals are just your type: save big in Logitech's massive Black Friday keyboard sale

Black Friday is bringing us all kinds of deals and discounts, and Logitech didn't want to be left out of the fun. There are some outstanding price cuts on Logi keyboards at Amazon US and UK that drop many of them to the lowest prices ever.

Whether you want something quality for under $50 that'll get the job done and look pretty doing it, or a premium wireless board with all the bells and whistles for over $100 off, you've come to the right place.

I've been covering reviews, deals, and buying guides on keyboards and mice for over five years, and these are some of the best deals I've seen on Logitech peripherals to date.

Today's best Logitech keyboard deals in the US

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed: was $229.99 now $120.37 at Amazon The G915 TKL Lightspeed made our list of the best wireless gaming keyboards at its full price of $230...so for the lowest price ever of $120 during this Amazon Black Friday deal? You must jump on this discount if you're looking for a keyboard upgrade or gift over the holidays. Our review of the G915 TKL Lightspeed praised its excellent typing feel and tactile feedback, snappy gaming performance, reliable wireless connectivity, and stalwart battery life among other aspects. You can get this board in either Black or White colorways to match your setup, and you get a choice between GL tactile (my personal favorite), GL linear, or GL clicky key switches for your preferred typing feel. Plus, you get dedicated media keys and a volume wheel for easy adjustments.

Logitech G213 Prodigy: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Moving to a beautiful full-sized budget board that earned four stars in our review, the G213 Prodigy was slashed by $30 (nearly 50%!) for Black Friday. It's got everything you need for under $50, including RGB backlighting, dedicated media and volume control keys, and special Mech-Dome keys that provide a satisfying tactile response at 50g actuation force. Plus, you can customize the keys and lighting effects in Logitech's G HUB software, which is actually one of the better settings apps for peripherals. All this for $40 is a fantastic value that you shouldn't let slip away if you're looking for a plug-and-play typing experience.

Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Looking to reclaim some of your desk real estate? A mini keyboard is a great way to do so, and the G PRO X 60 Lightspeed is an excellent option. This board is perfect for slipping into a bag and taking on the road or to a friend's house, and just because it's small doesn't mean it's not a high-quality keyboard. The PRO X 60 Lightspeed features GX Optical switches in tactile, linear, or clicky options, and those keystrokes register quick thanks to the 1ms response time through 2.4Ghz connection. Since you're missing some useful keys with the 60% layout, you'll want to rely more on shortcuts and macros; thankfully, Logitech's G HUB software makes this a breeze. And because of Black Friday, you get to save a cool $40.

Logitech G815: was $129.99 now $199.99 at Amazon If you're after a quintessential Logitech keyboard, the G815 is it. This is a full-size board with all sorts of added functionality for media, macros, and customization. Like Logitech's other boards, you can choose your configuration between GL tactile, linear, and clicky key switches. The board is fully backlit with LIGHTSYNC RGB, and you can get the chassis in either Black or White. Like the G915 TKL Lightspeed, the G815 features low-profile keycaps, so if you like big keycaps that cup your fingers as you type, this isn't the board for you. But if you like easy-to-press keys that let your fingers dance across the board for fast typing, the Logitech G815 is a superb choice.

Today's best Logitech keyboard deals in the UK

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed: was £219.99 now £140 at Amazon For one one of the best wireless gaming keyboards on the market, the G915 TKL Lightspeed is £80 cheaper during Black Friday sales. We couldn't get enough of the satisfying tactile feedback, quick response times, dependable wireless connection, and impressive battery life in our review. The G915 TKL Lightspeed comes in Black or White to go with your other peripherals, and you can have your pick from GL tactile, linear, or clicky key switches for however you like to type. Not to mention, you get dedicated media keys and a volume wheel right at your fingertips; no more pesky shortcuts required.

Logitech G213 Prodigy: was £64.99 now £44.99 at Amazon On the hunt for a high-quality, full-size keyboard that doesn't break the bank? That's where the G213 Prodigy comes in. It covers all the essentials for a gaming keyboard, including customizable RGB lighting, anti-ghosting measures, 60ml spill resistance to save your hardware from accidental spills, and quiet, tactile keys for an enjoyable typing experience. And for under £50 thanks to this Black Friday discount, there's no better time to buy.

Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed: was £179.99 now £157.90 at Amazon Full-sized keyboards are great for putting the functionality you need right in front of you, but what if you're cramped for desk space or want to take your keyboard on a trip? Mini keyboards like the G PRO X 60 Lightspeed are the perfect solution - you still get a fantastic typing feel, loads of customization options, and GX Optical switches, just in a compact form factor. Like most other Logi boards, you can choose between White and Black colorways to suit your setup.

Logitech G815: was £179.99 now £160 at Amazon The Logi G815 is an excellent full-sized, wired alternative to the G915 TKL Lightspeed, offering dedicated media keys and a numpad, a volume scroller, and a row of macro keys along the left-hand side. The switches here are nice and low-profile, allowing you to quickly move from key to key as you bounce across the comfortable GL Linear switches (again, you have a choice between tactile, linear, and clicky). Plus, fine-tuning your board is easy with Logitech's G HUB software, so you can simply plug, customize, and play.

Logitech is running some outstanding deals on more than just keyboards - you can also find Logitech webcam deals, an enticing price cut on the ever-popular G PRO X Lightspeed, and even a decent discount on the G29 racing wheel if you're into driving sims.

