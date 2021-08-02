Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard review

Get wireless gaming performance to rival that of wired ones with the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed. This stunner is compact, long-lasting, and customizable – not to mention, amazing to use whether you’re gaming or working. Is its price too much to pay for a cable-free experience? We don’t think so.

The Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard has charisma in abundance, so we won’t be surprised if you’re already crushing on it before you even see it in its aluminum alloy flesh. It’s even more stunning in person, its low profile deck, switches and keycaps looking like no other mechanical keyboard on the planet.

And, it doesn’t skate on its looks alone either. The Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed might just be one of the best meetings of form and factor. It delivers excellent gaming performance, unwavering wireless connectivity, and an elevated experience alongside its captivating aesthetic and robust build. There’s a lot to love here, in other words, so much that you’ll hardly notice its disadvantages, the biggest of which might just be the price.

If you’re on a budget and not ready to spend more than $150/£150 on a gaming keyboard, you might find the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed an extravagance. You’d be justified too, as it’ll set you back $230 (£199, AU$380). That’s a lot more than many of the best gaming or wireless keyboards we’ve tested, let alone TKL ones.

Our reigning favorite, the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro , which boasts the same polling rate and about the same actuation distance, is cheaper at $159 (£149, AU$239). Meanwhile, the robust and highly customizable Corsair K70 TKL , which offers a much higher polling rate and a shorter actuation distance if you get the Cherry MX Speed Silver version, will cost you $140 (£140, AU$140). To be fair, neither of these are wireless, and it’s only fair to pay more to get cable-free convenience.

You only need to take the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed out of the box, however, to realize that it’s well worth the price. At first sight, you’ll know this keyboard is top quality. The deck, made of an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy top plate and a steel-reinforced plastic base, looks solid. That’s even more impressive considering how thin it is at less than one inch (the whole thing including the keycaps is only 0.9 inches).

In fact, everything about this gaming keyboard is of premium quality. The very accessible on/off switch feels sturdy, as are the two sets of flip-out feet (one set for a 4-degree tilt, the other for an 8-degree tilt) underneath. Even the dongle compartment feels sturdy – we’re confident it’ll hold your dongle in place when you’re transporting the keyboard to and from the office or traveling with it.

The floating keycaps feel tough and are fingerprint smudge-resistant. The dedicated media, wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, Game Mode, and RGB brightness buttons are rounded.

More importantly, the keycaps feel tough as well as oleophobic-coated, making them fingerprint smudge-resistant. As thin as they might be, you can tell they can survive their fair share of button-mashing – though how much of it, we can’t say. Logitech hasn’t given this keyboard a durability rating either.

If that price tag is a bit of an issue to you, it might help that the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed is feature-rich, which means you’re getting bang for your buck. It comes with nifty dedicated media, wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, Game Mode, and RGB brightness buttons, whose unique round shapes only add to the overall look of the keyboard. It has onboard memory that lets you save up to three profiles. And, there’s a ribbed volume wheel that turns smoothly while also offering very subtle tactile feedback.

The only thing that could have further rounded out its feature list is a plush, luxurious wrist rest. But then again, this keyboard is so thin Logitech would have had a hard time designing one that will match its thin frame while also lifting your wrists without raising the price even higher.

Naturally, the Logitech G915 TKL boasts Lightsync RGB lighting that looks absolutely stunning thanks to those floating keys and slightly reflective brushed aluminum plate. This RGB lighting is incredibly customizable as well via the Logitech G Hub software, with presets, per-key and per-zone customizations, and a number of lighting animations at your fingertips.

This same software also lets you assign commands, macros, actions, emojis, and a whole bunch of system commands to the keyboard’s 12 function keys, as well as set up to three on-board profiles. So, even though there’s no full key remapping, there’s a lot here to keep your gaming sessions and workflows all the more seamless.

That’s especially with its 1000Hz polling rate (or 1ms response time) and 1.5 mm actuation distance. There are a few gaming keyboards out there that deliver a much higher polling rate – the Corsair K70 TKL, for example, comes with native 8,000Hz hyper-polling. Meanwhile, the Corsair K65 RGB Mini delivers a speedier 4,000Hz. However, the 1,000Hz is standard for most high-quality keyboards. Both the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro and the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL , two of our best gaming keyboards, have it.

Most gamers won’t notice a difference in performance anyway. In fact, the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed feels incredibly fast and accurate while also being responsive and a pleasure to use. The keys only require an actuation force of 50g, which combined with that short actuation distance, means you don’t have to work hard for those keypresses to be detected. That’s on top of those low-profile GL mechanical switches that are designed to deliver top-notch performance.

Testing this gaming keyboard with the latest games from the slower moving Valheim, which also has its intense moments, to It Takes Two and Cyberpunk 2077 , we’ve only experienced immersive gaming. Because it works seamlessly and is very comfortable to use, it kind of just blends into the background, keeping you focused and wrapped up in your game.

What’s more is that unlike gaming keyboards, which aren’t the most ideal for typing, the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed is great for typing. Amazing, in fact. This is just as great for getting through your daily emails and for getting a lot of work done as it is for boss battles.

That’s even more impressive considering it’s a wireless one. Whether you’re using Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless or Bluetooth connectivity, its performance is impeccable. The range is great as well. In fact, it works perfectly whether you’re right in front of your computer or in the next room with the door closed.

Finally, the battery life is decently long, giving you 40 hours of game time at 100% brightness. That, of course, slightly drops when you’re using RGB lighting effects. However, you can rest assured that you can partake in the RGB lighting goodness without having to charge every couple of days.

Buy it if…

You want something light and compact – not to mention, great-looking

Out of the box, the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed already looks fantastic and is just the ticket if you’re looking for something attractive yet minimalist and clean. The fact that it’s cable-free, fairly lightweight, thin, and compact makes it travel- and small desk-friendly.

You need a high-performing gaming keyboard

On paper, that 1000Hz polling rate and 1.5 mm actuation distance may look standard for higher-end keyboards, but most gamers will not notice. This is just as reliable and accurate as its wired counterparts with a higher polling rate and a shorter actuation distance.

You’re ready to go wireless

This is among the best wireless keyboards out there, gaming or otherwise. It’s got two connectivity options, both of which are easily accessible, connectivity that doesn’t falter, and a long-range. Plus, the battery life is decently long considering its RGB lighting.

Don’t buy it if…

You’re on a budget

It isn’t the most affordable keyboard out there. In fact, at $230 (£199, AU$380), it’s actually among the most expensive that we’ve tested. The good news is that if you can afford it, its features and performance make it worth the steep price.