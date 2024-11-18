The Logitech G29 racing wheel has a suspiciously Gran Turismo 7-sized discount ahead of Black Friday

You simply won't find a better PS5 racing wheel deal ahead of Black Friday than this Logitech G29 discount at Amazon. Even better, a G29-specific bundle that packs in the RS Gear Shifter and Handbrake module has also seen a price drop at the popular online retailer.
Right now, you can pick up the Logitech G29 racing wheel for $239.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon. You can also opt for a bundle that includes the RS Shifter and Handbrake accessories for $389.98 (was $449.98) if you're looking to build a seriously authentic racing wheel setup for PS5 or PC.
As early Black Friday PS5 deals go, this is a pretty excellent one. In both cases you're saving 60 bucks, which you may then wish to use to purchase Gran Turismo 7, F1 24 or any number of excellent racing games on PS5 or PC. You may also want to check out our Black Friday PS5 Pro deals coverage as we're anticipating some nice visual upgrades for Gran Turismo 7 especially.
Today's best Logitech G29 deals
Compatible with PS5, PS4 and PC, the Logitech G29 is an excellent mid-range plug-and-play racing wheel that also includes a set of pedals. If you're looking for a no-fuss way to play racing games with a wheel on console, then this should be your first port of call. It's not quite a lowest-ever price, but $60 off is excellent if you're looking to pair a top level sim racer like GT7 with your new wheel.
A much pricier option to be sure, but those after a fuller racing sim experience are getting the wheel, pedals, gear shifter and handbrake with this value-packed bundle. If you're a budding sim enthusiast, then this is a bundle to keep an eye on. This is a bundle that we rarely see get a discount, especially outside of key sales events like Black Friday.
If you're interested in building a dedicated racing sim setup on PC or console but don't really know where to start, then the Logitech G29 presents a fantastic entry-level option. Much like many of the best PS5 racing wheels, or the best PC racing wheels, this is a plug-and-play wheel that requires no complicated setup or lengthy tutorial phase to get to grips with. You can simply hook it up to your platform of choice and get racing within five minutes.
If you want to learn more about what to expect with the Logitech G29, you can check out our review of the Logitech G920 - its Xbox counterpart that is practically identical in terms of design and features, albeit with Microsoft's button layout in place of PlayStation's. We also consider it to be among the best Xbox racing wheels available today.
Not in the US? Check out the list below for all the best Logitech G29 deals in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.