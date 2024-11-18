The Logitech G29 racing wheel has a suspiciously Gran Turismo 7-sized discount ahead of Black Friday

You simply won't find a better PS5 racing wheel deal ahead of Black Friday than this Logitech G29 discount at Amazon. Even better, a G29-specific bundle that packs in the RS Gear Shifter and Handbrake module has also seen a price drop at the popular online retailer.

Right now, you can pick up the Logitech G29 racing wheel for $239.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon. You can also opt for a bundle that includes the RS Shifter and Handbrake accessories for $389.98 (was $449.98) if you're looking to build a seriously authentic racing wheel setup for PS5 or PC.

As early Black Friday PS5 deals go, this is a pretty excellent one. In both cases you're saving 60 bucks, which you may then wish to use to purchase Gran Turismo 7, F1 24 or any number of excellent racing games on PS5 or PC. You may also want to check out our Black Friday PS5 Pro deals coverage as we're anticipating some nice visual upgrades for Gran Turismo 7 especially.

If you're interested in building a dedicated racing sim setup on PC or console but don't really know where to start, then the Logitech G29 presents a fantastic entry-level option. Much like many of the best PS5 racing wheels, or the best PC racing wheels, this is a plug-and-play wheel that requires no complicated setup or lengthy tutorial phase to get to grips with. You can simply hook it up to your platform of choice and get racing within five minutes.

If you want to learn more about what to expect with the Logitech G29, you can check out our review of the Logitech G920 - its Xbox counterpart that is practically identical in terms of design and features, albeit with Microsoft's button layout in place of PlayStation's. We also consider it to be among the best Xbox racing wheels available today.

