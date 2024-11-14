Upgrade your gaming rig for under $100 with this early Black Friday deal on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse

Black Friday is nearly here, but tempting deals have already begun popping up on Amazon and other retailers, so if you're looking to give your gaming setup an overhaul on the cheap, then check out these US and UK deals for the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse. In the US you can get it for $88.48 (formerly $159.99), at 45% off, in black on Amazon US and for £94.99 (formerly £139.99) in white on Amazon UK.

This mouse earned a four and a half stars from us in our review, and for good reason. You'll feel its lightness (weighing in at under 63 grams or 2.2 ounces) and it's very fast, and especially so for competitive gaming. With great accuracy and response time, you'll be set for gaming bliss and success.

This mouse is compatible with both PC and Mac, has programable buttons and it's rechargeable. Its average battery life will last you up to 70 hours once it's charged.

Its design is minimalist and clean, and it'll match a number of set ups. It also features a Hero Sensor that enables smooth and precise control, designed specifically for gaming.

This mouse is a pretty tip-top choice for gamers, but its smaller body and minimal design means it doesn't have RGB lighting and no dedicated button for switching DPI levels.

Also, its charger has its own proprietary design so you can't charge it with your USB-C. To see our full testing and verdict, check out our full review of this mouse.

