Upgrade your gaming rig for under $100 with this early Black Friday deal on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse

Unlock gaming precision with this Amazon Logitech G Pro X Superlight deal
Black Friday is nearly here, but tempting deals have already begun popping up on Amazon and other retailers, so if you're looking to give your gaming setup an overhaul on the cheap, then check out these US and UK deals for the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse. In the US you can get it for $88.48 (formerly $159.99), at 45% off, in black on Amazon US and for £94.99 (formerly £139.99) in white on Amazon UK.
This mouse earned a four and a half stars from us in our review, and for good reason. You'll feel its lightness (weighing in at under 63 grams or 2.2 ounces) and it's very fast, and especially so for competitive gaming. With great accuracy and response time, you'll be set for gaming bliss and success.
This mouse is compatible with both PC and Mac, has programable buttons and it's rechargeable. Its average battery life will last you up to 70 hours once it's charged.
Its design is minimalist and clean, and it'll match a number of set ups. It also features a Hero Sensor that enables smooth and precise control, designed specifically for gaming.
Today's best Logitech G Pro X Superlight deal in the US
This wireless gaming mouse is ultra-light, ideal for competitive gaming with superb responsiveness and precision. It features the HERO 25K sensor with 25,600 DPI for precise, responsive control. With five programmable buttons and PTFE feet, it’s optimized for smooth, reliable gameplay on both PC and Mac.
Note that this price is for the black version.
Today's best Logitech G Pro X Superlight deal in the UK
This wireless gaming mouse is designed to be feather-light and equipped with the Hero 25K sensor. It it offers up to 25,600 DPI, ensuring pinpoint control and responsiveness. The mouse also includes five customizable buttons and glides smoothly on PTFE feet, delivering a seamless gaming experience on both PC and Mac.
Note that this offer is for the white version.
This mouse is a pretty tip-top choice for gamers, but its smaller body and minimal design means it doesn't have RGB lighting and no dedicated button for switching DPI levels.
Also, its charger has its own proprietary design so you can't charge it with your USB-C. To see our full testing and verdict, check out our full review of this mouse.
