Amazon is slashing prices on Logitech webcams ahead of Black Friday – save up to 36%

The holidays are quickly approaching and that means Black Friday sales will be here in no time, but if you've already started looking for lucrative deals, you're in luck. Retailers including Amazon have started dropping deals that have made us double take, like these Logitech webcam deals, so we've collected them for your consideration.

All of these are highly rated on Amazon and we're tried and tested some of these ourselves. The Logitech C920 tops both our best Logitech webcams buying guide and our overall best webcam buying guide, and you get get the Pro version in the deals below with a healthy discount.

They come equipped with tools to help you look your best and built-in microphones. If you want a solid, quality general purpose webcam, a Logitech webcam is a good bet.

Today's best Logitech webcam deals in the US

Logitech Brio 501 Full HD Webcam: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon US This webcam delivers sharp 1080p video and clear audio with dual noise-reduction mics. Its Auto Light Correction ensures visibility in any lighting, while Auto-Framing keeps you centered during calls. Show Mode allows desk-level presentations, and a 90° field of view adds flexibility and its integrated privacy cover ensures security between uses. It's compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more, it connects via USB-C and offers customization through Logi Tune software.

Logitech C925-E Webcam: was $99.99 now $71.84 at Amazon US This webcam delivers HD 1080p/30 fps video with autofocus and light correction for clear visuals. Dual omnidirectional mics provide natural-sounding audio up to one meter away. It supports H.264 encoding for smooth video without taxing your computer, and it' compatible with popular apps like Teams, Zoom, and Skype, it features an adjustable mount, a privacy lens shade, and Logi Tune software for customization. A good choice for professional video calls on PC or Mac.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was $99.99 now $63 at Amazon US This top-ranking webcam in two of our webcam buying guides delivers clear video and sound for meetings or streaming. The Logitech C920 is a sterling example of what a webcam should be: high-resolution video, built-in dual-array mics, and features like autofocus and low-light adjustment that let it operate in any environment. It occupies the number one spot in our best webcams list for a reason!

Today's best Logitech webcam deals in the UK

Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam: was £44.99 now £39.99 at Amazon US This webcam is designed for video calls and streaming. It features Auto-Light Balance to improve brightness and reduce shadows, a built-in microphone for clear audio, and an easy-to-use privacy shutter. It's compatible with platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, and you can hit the ground running with its plug-and-play setup.

Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam: was $129 now $89.99 at Amazon US This webcam has auto light correction for clear video in various lighting and features auto-framing to keep you centered. It also features a Show Mode for desk presentations, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and a privacy cover for security. With a 90° field of view and Logi Tune for customization, it's ideal for meetings on Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, offering versatile streaming capabilities.