The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ has the potential to be one of the best gaming monitors ever made, thanks to the Nvidia G-Sync HDR technology inside it, but it will come at a cost.

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is one of the first of a new breed of gaming monitors, combining the high refresh rates of Nvidia’s G-Sync technology with 4K resolution and HDR (high dynamic range) support for exceptional image quality.

We got to spend a bit of time with the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ at an event held by Nvidia, which is keen to make its G-Sync technology synonymous with high-end gaming monitors.

So, with the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ we get HDR 10 support and DCI-P3 color gamut for vivid colors, a high 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and an ultra-high-definition resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. If you have a gaming rig that can keep up, then the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is set to be a very impressive gaming monitor indeed.

Price and availability

At the moment we don't have an exact price for the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, but because it's a 27-inch 4K G-Sync monitor with HDR we’re expecting a pretty high price tag.

Similarly-specced G-Sync monitors with HDR support go for around $900 (£700, AU$1,300), and at the showcase event Nvidia could not provide prices, but hinted that the Auss, and similar monitors, won’t be any less than $1,000 (£800, AU$1,400), and could conceivably have price tags around the $2,500 (£2,000, AU$3,000) mark.

Acer has hinted that its own G-Sync HDR monitor, the Acer Predator X27, will be around £2,199 ($3,000, AU$4,000), so we expect to the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ to be around the same price. We’ll update this hands-on as soon as we hear more.

If it does go for around that price, then this will be a monitor that will likely only be of interest to enthusiasts and pro gamers who are willing to spend that amount of money.

We don’t have an exact date when the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ will be available to buy, but Nvidia hinted that it will be at the end of May, or early June, 2018. We should hopefully get hold of the monitor for a full review around that time as well.

Design and features

The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ was shown off alongside the Acer Predator X27, another G-Sync HDR gaming monitor, and while Acer’s design is more subdued the PG27UQ has a more eye-catching look, as we’ve come to expect from Asus’ ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand.

The 27-inch screen is a good size for a gaming monitor, and with its standard widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9 this is a monitor that’s large enough to immerse you, but doesn’t dominate your desk as larger gaming monitors do.

A medium-sized bezel runs around the screen, and at the bottom is the ROG logo. On the back of the screen’s body is a larger, glowing ROG logo, alongside patterns that are reminiscent of circuit boards. That glowing ROG logo can be controlled by the Asus Aura Sync software, so it can compliment other ROG devices with AURA lighting. It certainly echoes the design elements of other ROG gadgets, so if you have some already then the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ will fit right in.

The stand is also eye-catching, with a blade-like design that feels sturdy, and an LED light that points down towards the desk.

On the back you also get buttons for controlling the on-screen menu. If you’re already a fan of the ROG line then you’ll love the look of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, and even if this is your first ROG device the look of the monitor isn’t too over the top.

But it’s the tech behind the screen of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ that's the real star of the show. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, combined with 4K UHD resolution and G-Sync HDR technology, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is capable of some extremely impressive visuals.

It features an LED backlight that's dynamically controlled across 384 zones, which provides impressive contrast between light and dark scenes. It also has quantum-dot technology, and a DCI-P3 color gamut, which offers up a 25% wider color range compared to sRGB monitors, which means the monitor is capable of displaying much more accurate colors.

In our opinion, this latter feature has the potential to drastically improve the image quality of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ. Not only will this benefit games and media that supports the DCI-P3 color gamut, but it also means the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is a good choice of monitor for film and photo editors, which may help justify its high price tag.

It’s the combination of high resolution, high refresh rate, low latency and HDR support that will make the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ really stand out from its competition.

Performance

We didn’t get a lot of time with the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ at the event Nvidia held, but from our brief time with the monitor, it looks very promising.

Playing Destiny 2, which features lots of bight colors and dark locations, the G-Sync technology certainly puts in a lot of work, resulting in some really impressive visuals to go along with the 4K resolution – it appears to match, and often exceed, many 4K HDR TVs we’ve seen.

The 144Hz refresh rate also worked wonders, making the game feel snappy and responsive, and there wasn’t a hint of screen tearing. Basically, we can’t wait to spend more time with this monitor so we can really put it through its paces, as it looks like it could be a really special screen for gaming on.

Early verdict

Our brief time with the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ has definitely left us wanting more: this has the potential to be one hell of a gaming monitor, thanks to its combination of 4K resolution and G-Sync HDR technology, which delivers astounding visual fidelity and high frame rates.

For any PC gamer who's looked on enviously as PS4 and Xbox One games get HDR support, while their platform remains overlooked, the fact that companies like Nvidia and Asus are pushing for HDR support will be welcome.

However, we have a feeling that the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ will be a very pricey monitor indeed, which means it will be out of reach for many gamers. You’ll also need a powerful PC to take advantage of the high resolution and frame rates, while having a 10-series Nvidia graphics card is necessary to benefit from G-Sync HDR.

If you like the look of the HDR future the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ holds, then you may need to start saving now.