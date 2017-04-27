How to livestream like a pro gamer

Streaming video games is an totally straightforward concept: someone plays a game and streams it live to the internet, and you watch. But why just sit by idly and let your favorite streamers have all the fun?

You can set yourself up to stream like a pro with a moderate level of technical knowledge.

There are a ton of different solutions out there for someone looking to stream their favorite games. Both Sony's PS4 and Microsoft's Xbox One have streaming capabilities baked right in. If you're a PC gamer, taking your gameplay live is often as easy as punching in a few keystrokes.

As simple as streaming is once you're setup, getting to the point of Twitch superstardom can be a little daunting. For example, what if you want to stream a console like the Wii U or PS3, where there is no native streaming support? What services should you use? How about software?

This guide should help you get up and running under a variety of different scenarios, from modern PC games to consoles to even streaming retro games. Your mileage may vary, but there are enough different ways to broadcast live gameplay that you're bound to find something to fit your preferences.

So let's begin.

Welcome to TechRadar's 3rd annual PC Gaming Week, celebrating the almighty gaming PC with in-depth interviews, previews, reviews and features all about one of the TechRadar team’s favorite pastimes. Missed a day? Check out our constantly updated hub article for all of the coverage in one place.