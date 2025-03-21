I tried 15 hosts for streaming and hosting Minecraft games and these are the best

The best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers is a key part of growing your community online and ensuring that your online presence is far more than ‘just’ being someone to watch play games. Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular collaborative games around and with the right server, your community can continue to play even when you’re not around.

While the best Minecraft server hosting is useful for everyone, there are some options around that are even better suited for streamers. This can be due to offering web hosting facilities, Discord connectivity, or simply through allowing you to easily switch between games for those times when your community wants to play something different.

We’ve spent our time researching and using all the best options around so that you know how to grow your own community in a way that means you’ll be rivalling the best Minecraft servers in no time (maybe).

As with any game server hosting, the best dedicated servers and the best VPS hosting can help you out too, but we’ve focused on plans which are Minecraft-centric.

With so many game server hosting options to choose from, we’ve come up with some key categories to help you see at a glance what’s best for you.

That means options for the best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers on a budget, premium choices, those best for novices at server maintenance, and ones that are useful for anyone switching between the best Minecraft mods regularly or anything else that involves frequent changes.

Read on while we take you through everything to do with the best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers. If you want to focus on a different game, look up the best Rust hosting and the best Palworld server hosting.

In all cases, we’ve looked at key factors like price, RAM, bandwidth, storage, ease of use, performance, and flexibility.

Here are the best Minecraft game server hosts for streamers:

Best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers 2025 in full

Overall best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers

(Image credit: Nodecraft)

Nodecraft Perfect for the variable nature of streaming Our expert review: Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 32GB vCPU: N/A Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Easy setup + Low latency + DDoS with 99.9% uptime + Data centers around the world + High speed and performance. + Good customer support via calls, emails, and live chat. + 7 days money-back guarantee Reasons to avoid - The in-built cPanel is not beginner friendly - Pricey for someone on a budget - Not suitable for web hosting purposes

Nodecraft has a fantastic feature that’s perfect for streamers -- a very simple way to switch between games without having to start over again. Known as save&swap, you can switch to a different game server while simultaneously saving your progress on the current one you’re playing. This lends itself perfectly to a streamer community which is more likely to switch around based on what the current most popular game is. We’re focusing on Minecraft here but there are always opportunities to play something else for a fun community night.

Nodecraft has six different Minecraft focused servers with budget and more premium options available. The most premium choice has seven save&swap slots but they all have at least two available to you. All plans have DDoS protection and a free subdomain.

Nodecraft Lite servers are the cheapest but they’re only online when in use so for streaming communities, a premium option is the better choice. All options provide high speed and good performance, along with great customer support.

Read our full Nodecraft review.

Best Minecraft game server hosting for beginners

(Image credit: Shockbyte)

Shockbyte Easy to access and use Our expert review: Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 16GB vCPU: Up to 6 Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Simple to use setup + Well priced + Reliable servers + Varied plans available Reasons to avoid - 72-hour refund policy is a little limited - Occasionally sluggish support

Shockbyte is an easy recommendation from us as it’s consistently very reliable, easy to use, and a pretty good price too. All its plans offer DDoS protection, unlimited bandwidth, and NVMe storage, as well as automated instant setup. There’s a free subdomain included along with 100% network uptime.

Previously, Shockbyte’s older control panel was an issue but its latest control panel is much better laid out and ideal for novices and experienced users alike. It takes hardly any time to create a basic server with the option to create multiple server setups within the same server. Shockbyte offers some very cheap servers but we wouldn’t recommend those for your streaming community thanks to them being very basic.

Support is available 24/7 but it can occasionally be a little slow responding. Fortunately, I’ve always found support to be very helpful and there’s also a comprehensive FAQ section for solving most common issues. There are also numerous YouTube tutorials to help you out.

Read our full Shockbyte review.

Best budget Minecraft game server hosting for streamers

(Image credit: Scalacube)

ScalaCube Ideal on a budget Our expert review: Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 32GB vCPU: Up to 16 Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + Free-forever plan presents a great way to enter the space + Free website and forum with all premium plans + Unlimited servers with all premium plans Reasons to avoid - Can get very expensive - The free plan is limited to a single player

Depending on your needs, ScalaCube can be very cheap. Prices start from as little as $2 for your first month although streamers will likely opt for pricier plans to adapt to their community’s growing needs.

In all cases, there’s one-click installation for modpacks with ScalaCube being simple to use throughout. The control panel displays all the servers you own and it’s easy enough to to pick the best location for your needs. At a glance, you can check how performance is going (providing insight into if an upgrade is needed).

There’s also full file access, a free MySQL database, a backups system, and a website/forum if you want something more for your community than the usual Discord route. When it comes to choosing your Minecraft game server, ScalaCube offers a wide variety of options including Forge, Snapshot, ATLauncher, FTB, Void’s Wrath, Cauldron, Bukkit, PaperMC, Spigot and many more.

The downside? ScalaCube can get expensive once you add on your own Minecraft launcher or a dedicated IP, but it all depends on your needs and plans.

Read our full ScalaCube review.

Best premium Minecraft game server hosting

(Image credit: Apex Hosting)

ApexHosting Plenty of control Our expert review: Specifications DDoS protection: Yes RAM: Up to 32GB vCPU: Up to 16 Bandwidth: Unlimited Reasons to buy + All packages come with a free subdomain + One-click installs for modpacks + Automated offsite backups for free + Wide variety of server choices + 24/7 live chat and ticket support + 7-days money-back guarantee Reasons to avoid - “Unlimited player slots” are actually limited - There are cheaper options on the market

There’s a lot of room for expansion with ApexHosting. It has servers across the world with no less than 16 hosting locations including the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, Turkey, Germany, France, Israel, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. It offers up full server control along with fast connections and a low-latency experience.

As with other services, it’s easy enough to use one-click install services to install plugins or the best Minecraft mods https://www.techradar.com/gaming/best-minecraft-mods but it’s as complicated as you need or want it to be. It also has automated backups any time you need to retrace your steps.

An easy-to-use control panel helps matters further while there are video tutorials and 24/7 customer support if you need it. ApexHosting can get expensive once you factor in budgeting for a dedicated IP or premium support, but at least it’s all clearly laid out as needed.

Read our full ApexHosting review.

Best Minecraft game server hosting for experienced users

(Image credit: Future)

As one of the best web hosting services, Hostinger certainly has the pedigree to be something special. It’s not as obvious to use or as instantly likeable as many of the others listed here, as you’re picking a VPS plan rather than a dedicated game server plan. However, that gives you plenty of freedom and means you can do far more than you’d expect.

Pretty much everything imaginable to do with Minecraft is available here and you can be ready to go within minutes. Hostinger has added Kodee -- an AI assistant -- to solve many queries without needing customer support. It’s not perfect but it can save you from the hassle of reaching out so often.

Automated backups come as standard along with a dedicated IP. You can even install a new operating system on your VPS with one-click, not that we expect you to need to.

If you have hefty plans for your streaming and your community, Hostinger is likely the solution. Providing you put the work in.

Best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers FAQs

(Image credit: Mojang)

What is the best game server host for streamers? The question we all want to know the answer to. The reality is that all of the ones we’ve listed below are the best and which you choose comes down to your situation, your budget, and personal preference too.

Is unlimited really unlimited? While many game server hosting providers state unlimited bandwidth, there’s usually an invisible limit to avoid abuse of the system. Fair usage policies come into play and, sometimes, you may feel more comfortable using a provider that states up front what the limit is.

Should I go for a bigger plan than needed? That depends on your plans. If you just want to host a few community members at a time, you can aim for a cheaper plan. For anyone looking to expand their community and online reach further, upgrading as much as one can afford is likely the smart answer.

Do I need a special plan for a community server? No, you don’t. You’ll probably want to assign a few server admins to the server so that others can manage it while you’re unavailable or streaming, but this will easily be possible with all the options here.

How we test the best Minecraft game server hosting for streamers

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

We’ve spent time with each of the hosts listed here. We’ve compared their plans, spent time checking out their support, and also set up many servers. We looked at the ease of installation, server locations, and performance. We also considered what streamers would need in particular and asked streamers what they needed most from Minecraft game server hosting.