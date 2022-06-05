How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere

The long-awaited national knees-up has arrived as the UK celebrates The Queen’s platinum jubilee. And while Britons across the country chow down on cucumber sandwiches at packed-out street parties, a 3km-long procession will be thundering towards Buckingham Palace in a colourful homage to queen and country. Below we explain how you can watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere, 100% FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Touted as “the biggest, most magnificent, most wonderful event”, the jubilee procession kicks off at 2.30pm in a kaleidoscopic mash-up of music, street theatre, dazzling acrobatics, puppetry and performance.

The parade will cycle through four eye-popping acts on its journey from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace: a military ceremony featuring servicepeople from across the Commonwealth, a journey through the post-war decades including glam rock with a pit stop at Brit Pop, followed by a smorgasbord of kinetic performers reimagining key events from Her Majesty’s reign (including an Afro-Caribbean interpretation of the Coronation).

And it all culminates outside Buckingham Palace with an electric performance from Ed Sheeran, where the global superstar will lead spectators and cultural icons alike in a tribute to HRH with a no-doubt rousing rendition of God Save the Queen.

It’s going to be a momentous, joyful, once-in-a-lifetime event. So read on below for our guide about how to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant online, and from absolutely anywhere in the world.

How to watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant online FREE in the UK

How to watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions stop you from catching the once-in-a-lifetime Platinum Jubilee Pageant. If you’re happen to be abroad on the day of broadcast, you’ll find yourself in a royal pickle and unable to access the stream through your usual services. Luckily, you can avoid this situation with the help a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This software will alter your IP address to make it appear that you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Use a VPN to watch Platinum Jubilee Pageant online from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Platinum Jubilee Pageant timetable of Events

1pm: pre-event commentary as Kirsty Young, AJ Odudu, and Anton Du Beke introduce the pageant live from St James Park.

2.15pm – 5pm: live broadcast of the procession (without commentary) as it proceeds from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace and culminates in a live performance by global superstar Ed Sheeran.

8pm: Kirsty Young hosts What a Weekend! on BBC Two, presenting highlights from the long platinum jubilee weekend.