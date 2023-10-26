Lenovo Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Lenovo offer a warranty on its products? Yes, most Lenovo products comes with a standard warranty that extends from one to three years. Certain parts that go into making the Lenovo product might have different warranty periods; for example, most batteries come with just a 1-year warranty. To help you find out exactly how long your current warranty plan is, Lenovo as a handy Warranty Lookup Tool on its site. You just enter the serial number of your product in the space provided to find out more. Lenovo also allows you to upgrade your warranty if you wish to do so.

Does Lenovo offer free shipping? Nearly all items purchased from the Lenovo Store in Australia are eligible for free delivery. Shipping times, however, may vary depending on what item you've purchased and the delivery location, but Lenovo promises to get you your new purchases as quickly as possible.

Does Lenovo do trade-ins? Yes – Lenovo runs its own trade-in program, but you need to be a LenovoPro member to be eligible for a trade-in in Australia. Becoming a LenovoPro member is free and can get you additional discounts on a brand-new machine.

Does Lenovo price match? Lenovo Australia will most definitely price match any comparable PC offered by its competitors locally, including HP and Dell. Lenovo will also price match a third-party reseller offering a discount on a particular model as long as the retailer is an authorised one. That said, you cannot apply a Lenovo promo code or coupon to a price-matched item, and it will also exclude you from using gift cards or redeeming special offers.

Does Lenovo accept returns? Yes, customers can return items to Lenovo within 7 days of their purchase, so long as they are returned in the condition they were received in, in exchange for a replacement product or a full refund. Note that you you will be charged a restocking fee, which is 20% of the original price paid (including GST). This fee includes the collection of the item being returned and will be deducted from your refund. It's also important to keep in mind that Lenovo Clearance products are not eligible for a return or exchange.

Does Lenovo offer student discounts? Lenovo definitely offers discounts to students and teachers. You can register your EDU email (ending in .edu.au) account at Lenovo's Education Store to have it verified, and that will get you a discount automatically applied to your purchase.

How can I get in touch with Lenovo? From the Lenovo website, navigate to the 'Contact Us' page. Here, you can find FAQ articles, help pages, a warranty checker feature, and a live chat feature that lets you reach out to a member of a team. If you're getting in touch about an order, make sure you have all your details to hand. Lenovo also has an email contact form on its website or you can call 1300 557 073 between 8:30am and 5:00pm Australian Eastern time, Monday to Friday, for sales queries.

What sales does Lenovo have? Lenovo hosts a number of sales throughout the year, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and End Of Financial Year (EOFY). It's also a regular participant during Click Frenzy sales. The best way to stay up to date on Lenovo's upcoming sales is by signing up for its newsletter.

Hints and tips

Wait for a big retail event: While there are often exceptions, generally speaking the best discounts at the Lenovo Store will be concentrated around big retail events like Black Friday. If you're coming up to one of these events, then it's a great idea to wait it out to see what crops up. This is particularly the case if you're shopping around the end of the year as Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November tend to be particularly good if you're on the hunt for discounted tech.

Check out the clearance section: The official Lenovo Store has a fantastic (and expansive) clearance section that you can check out all year round. It's not uncommon to find relatively new and decent models with hefty clearance deals as Lenovo makes way for the latest and greatest on its store pages. If you're not fussed about getting a machine with the latest generation processor or graphics card, then this can be an absolutely fantastic way to save on your next machine.

Trade in your old tech: Save the planet and some cash by trading in your old unwanted tech. Lenovo operates its own trade-in program, which you can take advantage of by signing up for a free LenovoPro membership.

Consider building your own PC: No, you don't have to buy individual components to do this yourself – you just need to select the laptop or desktop you're keen on, then choose the components you want to get the exact specs you're after. If the individual components are discounted, you save. And Lenovo's engineers will make sure you get the finished product delivered to your door.

Guaranteed weekly savings: Lenovo offers discounts on a wide variety of items each week, with fresh new deals showing up on its online storefront each Friday. These offers can save you anywhere from 20% up to 60% sometimes.

Sign up for the newsletter: You can get an instant 10% discount coupon when you sign up for the Lenovo newsletter. Receiving the newsletter will also allow you to prepare for any upcoming sales.