The best Israel VPN in 2023

It's true that Israel is probably the area across the Middle East enforcing the fewest restrictions on the internet. However, there are still quite a few reasons which make using an Israel VPN a very good idea - whether you live in or just visiting the country.

You might be looking to use one of the best VPN services to boost your online privacy by preventing authorities, hackers, or any other snooper spying on you. That's especially important when you connect to unsecure public Wi-Fi networks. However, keeping up with your favorite shows when traveling is also a big draw. A VPN for Israel is the tool you need to do all this for you.

That's because an Israel VPN is a bit of software that spoofs your real IP address, while encrypting all the data leaving your device. By selecting one of its many international servers, you can appear virtually anywhere around the world within seconds. This will result in stronger online privacy, together with the ability to access otherwise geo-restricted content.

From better streaming and gaming to safer torrenting and everyday browsing, here's our list of the five best Israel VPNs on the market right now.

Our list of today's top 3 best Israel VPNs:

From our in-depth testing, we found ExpressVPN to be the greatest VPN out there - for Israel and pretty much everywhere else. Take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee to try its fast connections, top-notch security options, and great unblocking completely risk-free.

When thinking about VPNs, NordVPN may be the first service that comes to mind - and for good reason. Israeli users can connect to its 5,000+ speedy servers to enjoy its tried and tested streaming unblocking, and tons of extra security features - all for a reasonable price, too.

For those who don't want to spend the big bucks without compromising performance, Surfshark offers great quality for a small price - less than $2.50 a month with its 2-year plan. All this topped with a selection of great security features, unlimited connections and easy-to-use apps.

How to choose the best Israel VPN

Now that you know why you need a VPN for Israel, you might be wondering what you actually need from your software.

If boosting your privacy is what you're after, strong security features and encryption protocols should be the first elements to tick off from your list. So, look out for things like a kill switch, leak protection and malware blockers. Among all the VPN protocols, WireGuard is now the best on the market for security and speeds, with OpenVPN still being a valuable alternative.

A watertight no-logging privacy policy, preferably independently audited, is another vital feature to be sure your sensitive data is well-protected. A no-log VPN should never retain any identifying information about you. This means that, even if governments request your data, the provider won't be able to share any sensitive details about your sessions as these records do not exist.

Server coverage is also important as more options mean a better chance of getting a fast and reliable connection. For an Israel VPN, you'll need a strong network located in and around the country together with servers in all the main nations worldwide.

Finally, VPN apps should be straightforward and user-friendly while offering speedy customer service support. Also, be sure to check the number of simultaneous connections supported, as it’s always a bonus to be able to use multiple desktop PCs and mobile devices with your VPN.

Top 5 best Israel VPNs 2023

Test after test, ExpressVPN keeps topping our favorite VPN charts thanks to its secure easy-to-use apps and some pretty amazing performances. We especially love its great commitment in protecting users. AES-256 encryption, plenty of VPN protocols (including its very own open-sourced Lightway), a super-reliable kill switch, IPv6 leak protection, a strict no-logs policy, and more: it has it all.

Express also boasts a solid network coverage, with more than 3,000 speedy international servers across 94 countries worldwide - Israel included. Some of these also apply obfuscation technology for better reliability and security.

No matter if you want to unlock streaming catalogs or bypass any other type of online restrictions, Express does all of this brilliantly. Even better, we managed to unlock all the streaming platforms we tried during our last round of testing.

Its top speeds were a bit lower this time dropping from 630Mbps to 560Mbps with Lightway. However, this is more than enough for almost all users. Plus, you can always try it out yourself with its 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. There's even a special offer available for TechRadar readers only...

As if the quality of ExpressVPN wasn't enough on its own, it also has some great pricing to tempt you in. Opt for an annual plan and you instantly get three months free and a whole year of secure cloud backup from Backblaze! Still not sure? Then you can always take advantage of the 30-day money back guarantee.

One of the most secure VPNs out there, NordVPN will take good care of your data. Its Double VPN option, for example, reroutes your traffic through two VPN servers for extra security. It also boasts two kill switches, Onion over VPN and a regularly audited zero-log policy. Its new Meshnet technology is then perfect for those looking to secure their workload across multiple devices.

The network coverage won't disappoint, either. There are more than 20 servers physically located in Israel - included some P2P-friendly - for a total of 5,400+ worldwide. Also Nord offers obfuscated servers for better reliability. We aren't huge fans of its network map-interface, though, as it can be a little bit awkward on its mobile apps.

Performance-wise, Nord delivered some pretty solid results during our last round of testing. For starters, its WireGuard-based protocol NordLynx recorded improved speeds peaking to 820Mbps. The provider also confirmed itself to be a reliable streaming VPN, unlocking countless Netflix libraries (US, UK, Canada, Australia, and even Japan) as well as all the other major platforms.

Despite its browser extensions being quite basic, its speedy live chat is super helpful in case you run into some issues. Again, you can try it out yourself for 30 days completely risk-free.

The best cheap VPN for Israel and beyond, Surfshark's easy-to-use apps come packed with security features. These range from some classics - like DNS leak protection, kill switch, split tunneling and an AES-256 encryption with double-hop - to additional options powered by its Nexus technology. The provider recently aced its first no-logs audit, too.

Its network counts over 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries, Israel included. It also offers an obfuscation option (called Camouflage mode) and a No Borders feature which connects you to the servers performing the best under network disruptions by default. These are quite handy in case you're heading to some neighboring countries where stronger online censorship is enforced.

Surfshark's unblocking capabilities are pretty impressive, too. We managed to unblock everything we tried last time. What's more, the provider did so with some pretty amazing speeds. It's, in fact, the #1 fastest VPN when connected to the WireGuard protocol with a peak of 950Mbps.

Offering unlimited connections, Surfshark is also perfect if you want to secure all your family with just one subscription. It is worth noting, though, that we have found its kill switch leaking when tested under extreme situations. However, this only happened on its Windows app, so nothing to worry about if you use Surfshark on mobile or as a reliable Mac VPN.

The same Swiss-based provider behind the encrypted email service Proton Mail, Proton VPN brings some serious commitment when it comes to protecting users' privacy. For starters, all its apps are independently audited and open-sourced. What's more, we couldn't find any trackers on its website nor Android apps last time we checked.

Despite offering a slightly smaller network than its previous competitors - around 1,900 servers dotted across Israel and 66 more countries worldwide - premium users can also connect to its Secure Core servers rerouting your traffic via Switzerland, Sweden and Iceland for better privacy and stronger security.

Security-wise, ProtonVPN offers some pretty solid features like terrific kill switches, powerful encryption, strong protocols to choose from, DNS leak protection and built-in Tor support for accessing Onion sites. It's strong as both a streaming and torrenting VPN, too, with dedicated servers for the best performance.

Its top speeds were less memorable this time, dropping from 670Mbps to 510Mbps with WireGuard and from 440Mbps to 210Mbps with OpenVPN. The provider also lacks 24/7 live chat support, just yet. Having said that, it comes with an unlimited bandwidth free VPN with over 100 servers. But remember, you'll need to upgrade to a premium plan for enjoying its P2P and streaming unlocking capabilities.

A provider that we see improving test after test, Private Internet Access comes with highly customizable apps across many operating systems and tons of features - we especially love its MACE system (a built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocker). This makes it perfect for both newbies and expert users. What's more, its pricing recently dropped making it now even cheaper than Surfshark.

PIA also boasts an impressive network coverage: it has over 10,000 servers located across 84 countries worldwide, including Israel and many neighboring nations. For an additional fee, you can even claim your very own dedicated IP to get extra VPN usability.

A recently added Smart DNS feature even boosted its unblocking capabilities, last time we checked. This means that PIA does now unlock most streaming platforms, such as Disney Plus, Prime Video and some Netflix catalogs (the US, UK and Canada ones, specifically). And while this time it managed to unblock BBC iPlayer, it failed to do so with 10Play.

Also PIA's speeds were better this time around, rising from 320Mbps to 510Mbps with WireGuard and from 320Mbps to 440Mbps with OpenVPN. We are also happy to see that the provider also finally carried on an independent audit on its no-logs claims, while a more detailed security audit is underway.

Israel VPN FAQ

What is the best Israel VPN? Despite our five entries being all really valuable options, the top of our list at the moment is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). We recommend heading to our full ExpressVPN review to check all the reasons why we love it so much, but in short its blazing speed, top-notch security, great unblocking and super helpful 24/7 live chat support make Express a dream to use.

Why get a VPN for Israel? Short for Virtual Private Network, VPNs were designed as security software to secure users' privacy online. It uses encrypted tunnels and faceless servers to ensure that your activities will stay hidden in the digital space. But it's the flexibility and extra use cases that have contributed to the massive growth in the VPN industry. The fact that you can use them to make your laptop or mobile think they're in Israel or another other country, even when they're not, has become a lifeline for travelers and expats looking to stream content as they will be out of their home country. Likewise, being able to appear in a completely different location also means you'll be able to access censored content as well as bypass blocks that your work or school firewall might enforce.

Is a VPN legal in Israel? Yes, downloading and using a VPN is completely legal in Israel. Having said that, it is worth reminding that the anonymity awarded from a VPN doesn't automatically exempt you from any illegal activities you may choose to carry out while connected to one.