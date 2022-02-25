The best Germany VPN in 2022

Guten tag! Traveling to Germany or a native abroad? A VPN is a worthy travel companion to have in your arsenal in order to keep your device secure on public networks and guarantee access to your preferred streaming platforms. From ProSieben to free-to-air channel ZDF, we've curated a list of the top VPN options for Germany that'll help you circumvent any geo-restrictions, tune into live broadcasts, and even gain access to overseas content no matter where you are.

No need to miss out on episodes of Babylon Berlin or Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten, a Germany VPN can trick your device into thinking you're elsewhere simply by hopping onto a server based in the country, switching your IP address and hopping over any geo-blocks. Similarly, if you're looking to access content while in Germany locked to other regions, a VPN can help with that, allowing you to watch foreign Netflix libraries and so on.

Of course, there's also the main benefit of boosting your security and online anonymity, essential whether you're a traveler or not with many frequently connecting devices to public networks that leave you open to cyber attacks and people prying on your online activity.

From a strong track record of streaming service unblocking, to plenty of servers based around the country, get our recommendation and get yourself the best Germany VPN on the market.

Today's top 3 best Germany VPNs:

1. ExpressVPN - the #1 best Germany VPN

From our in-depth testing, we found ExpressVPN to be the greatest VPN out there - and it's no different if you live in or are visiting Germany, either. Use the 30-day money back guarantee to try its fast connections, servers in 90+ countries, and unblocking of geo-restricted streaming content completely risk-free.

3. NordVPN - huge name in security around the world

NordVPN is the one for security, doubling-down on anonymity and security, with features like 'Double VPN' for that extra layer of encryption and a no-logging policy given the thumbs up by independent auditors. But it's fantastic at unblocking restricted websites at home and abroad, too. It really is the complete package.

3. Surfshark - fully-featured and affordable Germany VPN

For those who want to keep things cheap and cheerful, Surfshark is ridiculously great value for its price, available to sign up for less than €2.50 a month with its 2-year plan. And it certainly doesn't feel like a budget VPN either, offering a selection of great security features and a sleek, easy-to-use interface.

Top 5 best Germany VPNs 2022

For the best Germany VPN, ExpressVPN takes the title thanks to its ability to tick all our boxes across the board. Excellent for geo-unblocking, it hosts a number of great clients across all the devices you could possibly want to equip with a VPN.

With sleek apps that are a pleasure to use, its smartphone apps certainly lead the charge - attractively designed and easy to use, optimized with the best features and overall performance. Its Lightway protocol delivers some great server speeds, too - while not the very fastest on the market, they're certainly much better than most of the competition.

What's more, when it comes to streaming, it's the best we've seen for unblocking, managing to cling onto the likes of Netflix, which has become increasingly more difficult to unblock as the streaming giant cracks down on VPN IP addresses. ExpressVPN also ticks DAZN, ORF, ProSieben, TV Now, SAT.1 and other German channels off its list.

In terms of security, you'll find the industry standard 256-bit encryption, a powerful kill switch, DNS and WebRTC leak test and more. The only provider in our top five to offer servers based in Nuremberg as well as Frankfurt, this may be a more suitable option for anyone wanting a more local range of servers to choose from.

With the ability to sign up and make use of its risk-free 30-day money back gurantee, TechRadar readers can also enjoy three months free with their 1-year subscription...

Grab the best Germany VPN with 3 months extra FREE

As if the quality of ExpressVPN wasn't enough on its own, it also has some great pricing to tempt you in. Opt for an annual plan and you instantly get three months free and a whole year of secure cloud backup from Backblaze! Still not sure? Then you can always take advantage of the 30-day money back guarantee.

As Germany VPNs go, NordVPN's big network of over 5,000 servers includes 240+ based in Germany across Berlin and Frankfurt. That's a pretty hefty proportion and certainly the biggest of our top five providers picked here. What's more as one of the most well-known brands on the market, it's also one of the most secure, with a 'zero logs' policy audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers, making NordVPN a great shout for those after a secure and private Germany VPN.

Offering features like its Double VPN tool, as well as Threat Protection for ad and malware blocking, there's also its use of obfuscated servers, split tunneling, and DNS leak tests to keep your sensitive information under wraps. It does all this and more, with an exceptional performance that sees it second only to IPVanish (#5) thanks to its proprietary NordLynx protocol.

It's a great streaming VPN option. Able to crack all the streaming giants, including Netflix (in US, UK, and Australia), Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus, that's good news for national broadcasters in Germany, too, including ZDF, Sky Go, and ProSieben.

More affordable than ExpressVPN, NordVPN also offers the same 30-day money back guarantee, and regularly runs offers on its long-term plans, including giving away free additional months and years to tag onto the end of your plan.

Surfshark is very clear about what it can offer with its 3,200+ servers based across 65 countries. In Germany, its servers allow for Private DNS, its Camouflage Mode (essentially hiding the fact you're using a VPN), OpenVPN TCP/UDP, WireGuard, and browser extension support. Considering its reputation for being one of the cheapest VPNs, this gives you a good indication of what makes Surfshark so popular: it's uber affordable, but also stacked with great features.

With servers based in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main, the latter is a multihop server, which allows you to connect to the UK before looping back to Germany. In short, it's effectively a Double VPN, which means double the security, connecting to two servers at once.

Surfshark demonstrated decent, if not overwhelmingly electric, speeds in our last round of testing. But it's certainly plenty for streaming, which it does well with the ability to unblock content from foreign TV streaming catalogs like BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix in the UK and Canada.

Plenty of bang for your buck then, Surfshark comes in at as little as around $2.50/€2 a month, promising great value for money when you sign up for a longer-term plan. What's more, it offers excellent 24/7 support including live chat. With unlimited connections, you can equip all your devices with Surfshark (and share with your family members, too).

ProtonVPN is a bit of a triple threat when it comes to a valiant option for your Germany VPN. It's exceptional at unblocking (in a league with the very best streaming VPN, ExpressVPN), its WireGuard performance also sees it hurtling along with above average speeds, and it allows newbies and those after a short term VPN option give its free VPN plan a go.

Offering unlimited data and promising decent speeds, ProtonVPN's free experience isn't one to be sniffed at.

With servers based in both Berlin and Frankfurt when you pay to access its full network (400+ on Basic, of which 19 are in Germany, or 1,600+ with 55 on its Plus plan), the free version of ProtonVPN does see some limitations. You only have access to 24 servers, and they're based in the US, the Netherlands, and Japan. While this may seem like bad news if you're looking to unblock native content in Germany, streaming service support is only available for Plus plan customers anyway.

While that might be off-putting for some, it is a great - and what's more safe - stepping stone if you're a newbie to the world of VPN, with many free options out there that bode far more risks. And, speaking of making that step towards a paid-for plan, ProtonVPN is superb. We found that it unblocks Netflix in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. It'll also unblock Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer without issue, likely meaning easy work for the likes of Sky Go and ZDF in Germany.

Like its competitors, it also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, though note it's on a pro-rata basis. That means if you use it for 15-days and decide it's not for you, you will only get a 50% refund - an unfortunate anomaly among VPN free trials.

While IPVanish's web of servers isn't as extensive as some of its competitors, for those based in Germany its great news. Offering 56 servers based in Frankfurt, the provider also now offers a customer service number in Germany, too, allowing you to more easily get support by simply picking up the phone. Of course, beyond that IPVanish is a powerful tool. Not least because it is the current fastest VPN with speeds peaking at 900Mbps in our most recent speed tests.

Hosting a number of nifty features across its mostly well-polished clients, there is a choice of WireGuard, OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP/IPsec, and IKEv2 protocols, with the former lending itself to those astonishing speeds. Hugely configurable, you'll also be able to benefit from other features like its kill switch, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, and auto connect, which is available on its iPhone VPN app.

In terms of unblocking, it's not the slickest track record, which is why it finds itself at #5. For those looking for a Germany VPN with streaming as the priority, then, it may not be your first choice. While it can unblock US Netflix and BBC iPlayer in our latest round of testing, it was unable to access Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus.

Not bad value if you're looking to subscribe to a VPN for just one month, for its annual plan you can also rest assured with its 30-day money back guarantee.

Germany VPN FAQ

Are VPNs legal in Germany? The short answer is: yes - the use of a VPN in Germany is completely legal. There are no current legislation criminalizing the use of a VPN, meaning you can benefit from all its security abilities without issue. Of course, that doesn't mean that any illegal activity you carry out behind a VPN isn't breaking the law. For instance, accessing content otherwise unavailable in Germany with a VPN is considered to be breaking copyright laws. It goes without saying that it is your responsibility to use a VPN responsibly.

Which VPNs have servers based in Germany? Our top five best Germany VPN all have servers based in cities across Germany, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Nuremberg, as well as hundreds of of other locations around the world. That includes ExpressVPN, our #1 choice for a Germany VPN, which has servers in Frankfurt and Nuremberg, as well as 93 other countries. Similarly, IPVanish has a total of 56 servers in Germany alone across Berlin and Frankfurt.

Can I use a free VPN in Germany? There are free VPN available that will work within German borders. However, we're always wary about recommending using these services. While ProtonVPN is certainly a great place to start with all the infrastructure of its premium plans in place to maintain it as a viable and trustworthy option, you can't always expect the same from services that aren't user funded. In some cases, VPN that don't cost you anything will sell your data onto third parties in order to sustain the piece of software. There are also limitations with free providers, from bandwidth to data allowances, as well as features. ProtonVPN's free service, however, is a great stepping stone, though it's not necessarily a great pick as a Germany VPN with access to just 23 servers based across Japan, the Netherlands, and the US.