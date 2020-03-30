Where to buy a keyboard: all the retailers that still have stock

If you're wondering where to buy a keyboard these days, you're in the right place. We're pulling all the latest online retailers with keyboards in stock together right here, ordering each one by price so you can find the best deal out there straight away.

With plenty of people working from home these days, it can now be difficult to get your hands on the equipment you need to get your work done from the living room. With keyboard stock flying off the shelves and prices rising with increasing demand, it's easy to get bogged down in pages of out of stock items.

We're cutting through all that with the very latest keyboards still in stock wherever you are. We've ordered these by price, as well, so you can steer clear of the inflated costs when wondering where to buy a keyboard.

Where to buy a keyboard: all the latest stock

Where to buy a keyboard in the US

Office Depot

Office Depot has plenty of keyboard stock still available, with free next day shipping on orders over $45. You'll find ergonomic, wireless, and super cheap keyboards available for shipping right now, as well as a range of keyboard/mouse combos if you're looking for a full setup.

Adorama

If you need something a little outside of the normal keyboard layout, Adorama plays host to a massive range of photo editing, video editing, and audio software keyboards. You'll find many standard keyboards available, of course, if you're looking to cash in on that free shipping.

B&H Photo

B&H Photo has some great prices on standard cheap keyboards as well as a handful of more specialized options. Plus, you'll also be able to take advantage of free expedited shipping.

HP

Shop directly from HP and you'll find a massive range of keyboards to suit almost any need. Plus, you'll be able to take advantage of free 3-5 day shipping on plenty of products as well.

Dell

Dell offers a range of keyboard and mouse combo bundles with a selection of price tags to suit any budget. Depending on your zip code, your delivery time will vary, but if you're looking for an easy shopping experience, Dell offers a fantastic online store.

Where to buy a keyboard in the UK

Amazon

If it's shipping speed and ease of ordering you're after, you'll find plenty of keyboards available at Amazon. Amazon is still maintaining a strong delivery service, with plenty of cheap models still available to order.

Currys

You'll find keyboards in stock at Currys for as little as £5.99 right now, but there's plenty on offer if you're looking for something a little more specialised as well. Currys are still offering a delivery service, with free standard delivery within 5-10 business days and the option for £5 next day delivery.

John Lewis

If you're in it for the long haul, John Lewis has an excellent range of more premium choices with guarantees usually available over two years.

Argos

If you need a keyboard and you need it now, Argos is still offering same-day delivery on hundreds of its items. That means low-cost office goods can be with you as soon as this evening if you're really in a pinch.

