The best fibre broadband deal we've seen for a long time comes to an Saturday

Virgin has ruled the world of broadband deals for the past few months, sitting comfortably ahead of the competition with its latest offering. However, that awesome deal is now finally coming to an end.

With an end date of Saturday, September 5 set in place, the race really is on to get your hands on this bargain internet plan. It will cost you just £24 a month but offers speeds averaging 108Mb - roughly double what its closest competitors are offering at this price point.

On top of that, Virgin has taken it a step further by also including a £75 Amazon voucher with this package - perfect for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day. If you're in an area that can get Virgin, you're going to really struggle to get a better offer than this.

You can find out more about this below or if you miss the end date, consult our guide to the best fibre broadband deals.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This latest offer from Virgin is pretty fantastic. It offers speeds averaging 108Mb at a price of just £24 a month. There's nothing to pay upfront and on top of the excellent speeds and pricing combo, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top. Just get in there before it ends.



This offer ends on September 5 at 11.59View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



