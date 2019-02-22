£50 Amazon UK gift card makes this TalkTalk broadband deal one of the best

Straight on the back of its impressive accolade of becoming the UK's cheapest fibre broadband package, TalkTalk is already back with another offer. This time, with one of the best cheap broadband deals around thanks, in part, to a £50 voucher.

This limited time deal is on TalkTalk's Fast broadband package. For just £17.95 a month and absolutely nothing upfront you can get average speeds of 11Mb. But where this deal gets really interesting is the massive £50 gift card on top.

This can be used for new TalkTalk customers at your choice of Amazon.co.uk, Argos, Tesco or Ticketmaster. If you count in the value of the voucher, your broadband cost is effectively just £13.78, making it one of the best value broadband deals out there.

But before you go rushing off grabbing this offer, you need to claim your gift card first. We've explained how to do that just below, where you'll also find all of the details of this deal. But you will need to act fast, this offer comes to an end on February 28.

TalkTalk's cheap broadband deal + Amazon.co.uk Gift Card

What other broadband deals are out there in the UK?

Remember...this £50 voucher offer and £17.95 price is only for new TalkTalk customers. But don't fear, there are loads of other great broadband deals out there at the moment if you don't qualify

The place to start would be with little-known Onestream, which is selling its cheapest plan for a mere £13.99 per month! They're the best internet bills you'll find in the UK and we can't see them being beaten anytime soon, either.

TalkTalk may have the best price when it comes to fibre, but BT is still one of the best value options out there. £50 BT reward cards and some pretty fast speeds of 50Mb make it tempting if you can get fibre broadband, and TechRadar readers can exclusively claim a £50 M&S voucher at the moment, too.

Finally, if you want to go even cheaper on your ADSL, Plusnet has recently released a deal that comes with a £75 pre-paid Mastercard, effectively making it the cheapest widely available broadband in the UK.

How to claim you Gift Card

Before you go rushing off to the TalkTalk website to claim this deal, take a moment to read these instructions, because you won't find this direct on site. You have to click this link first, which will take you through to a website called Giftcloud. Pop in your email address where indicated, then click the big 'Get Started' button that appears once this has been submitted.

From there, you'll be directed to the main TalkTalk landing page where you complete your broadband purchase as normal - as well as being sent an email on behalf of TalkTalk confirming your eligibility.

Once your phone line has been connected, TalkTalk says that it will validate the sale and you'll receive a ‘voucher claim’ email around 90 days from the original purchase date. That will have the final instructions on getting your hands on your Gift Card, where you can make the choice between: