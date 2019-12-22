Nikon Z70 could join the company's mirrorless APS-C camera line-up in 2020

Nikon's first ever APS-C mirrorless camera was announced only in November, but we're already hearing whispers of another model to join the ranks of Z50.

Unlike the diminutive and affordable Z50, though, the next APS-C mirrorless shooter from Nikon is rumored to have higher specifications. According to photography publication New Camera, the Nikon Z70 is expected to be the second crop sensor mirrorless body in the company's stable, and will feature a higher resolution sensor as compared to the Z50's 20.9MP option.

As per the report, prototypes of the Z70 featuring a 24MP and a 26MP Sony back-illuminated sensor are currently being tested, although it's anyone's guess as to which one will be housed within the final product – in fact, it's possible that Nikon might choose to go with a completely different sensor altogether.

While the current Nikon Z50 uses an Expeed 6 processor, rumors suggest the next generation of imaging engines will power the Z70. How exactly an Expeed 7 processor will improve the rumored shooter is as yet unknown but we're definitely expecting improved performance – ideally a camera with a faster burst speed than the Z50's 11fps.

New Camera does claim that the Z70 will have more features and customization options as compared to the current model, although no specific details have yet been revealed. Rumors put the launch date for this upcoming camera some time in the last quarter of 2020, so there's a while to go before we hear anything more concrete.

It's early days yet and we'd definitely take this news with a pinch of salt – after all, these are still rumors. However, we're quite sure Nikon wasn't planning on making just the one APS-C mirrorless snapper and look forward to what the company has in store for us in 2020.