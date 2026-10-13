The Nikon D500’s mirrorless successor is tipped for a 2026 release, and the flagship crop-sensor camera could be a big headache for Canon, Sony and Fujifilm
The camera that enthusiast sports/wildlife photographers have been waiting for?
- Rumors point to a 'Nikon Z70' reveal before 2026 is out
- It's supposedly a mirrorless successor to the crop-sensor Nikon D500 DSLR flagship
- As such, expect a rugged design and high-speed photography to feature
One DSLR that Nikon is yet to give to give the mirrorless camera treatment to is the decade-old D500 — but rumors over the last few months suggest that the wait could be over soon through what's being dubbed the Nikon Z70.
The D500 was Nikon's flagship crop-sensor DSLR (APS-C, known as 'DX' for Nikon cameras), with a rugged body, dual card slots and high-speed burst shooting. In other words, it's a mini, crop-sensor version of Nikon's D6 full-frame camera that's used by professional sports, wildlife and news photographers.
We already have the Nikon Z9 as the mirrorless spiritual successor of the D6, and next there could be the crop-sensor equivalent, a rumored Nikon Z70, which sounds like a dream camera for enthusiast wildlife and sports photographers.
The long-time Z70 rumor mill still lacks firm details, and largely lists out educated guesses. The New Camera, however, spotted a Z70 listing on Apple's official ProRes and ProRes RAW Authorized Products page in August, and believes the Z70 will land in November this year.
A flagship Nikon crop-sensor camera would naturally sit above the Nikon Z50 II with a tougher pro-grade body, and likely a faster sensor (perhaps the stacked type like the Fujifilm X-H2S), in-body image stabilization, and shooting speeds we haven't seen from a Nikon camera before. New Camera also suggests video specs will be strong, and include internal ProRes Raw recording (based on the Apple listing).
These kind of features put the would-be Z70 in direct competition with the Canon EOS R7 — which could get a powerful successor soon — the Fujifilm X-H2S, and the Sony A6700, and I wouldn't be surprised if Nikon's tops the lot. Where it would currently come up short, however, is lens selection. On that front, there was concrete, promising news last week.
More good news for Nikon 'DX' shooters
While we don't know a lot about the rumored Z70, we do know that a new Z-mount lens for APS-C cameras was announced last week; the Sigma 16-300mm do-it-all travel zoom.
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The lens has been around for over a year in Sony, L-mount and Canon RF versions, but it becomes the first Sigma zoom lens for Nikon's Z-mount, which is a promising sign for Nikon shooters.
Nikon has poured a lot of resources into its full-frame mirrorless camera system, but its APS-C cameras haven't received the same love. As such, it's slim pickings for any enthusiast sports/wildlife photographer wanting a high-quality Z-mount super-telephoto zoom native to its crop sensor cameras.
Sigma's 16-300mm lens, which has a 24-450mm equivalent focal length, isn't quite the bright aperture lens for demanding sports/wildlife photographers. But with the door seemingly open to Sigma, we could start to see more crop-sensor Z-mount lenses that might just scratch that itch.
And for photographers with a deep pocket (and a strong back), the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S (with built-in 1.4x teleconverter) for full-frame cameras (which would work with crop-sensor cameras like the rumored Z70) is en route. Nikon announced its development earlier this year, and recent rumors suggest it will land soon.
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Tim joined the TechRadar team as Cameras Editor in 2023 and has enjoyed more than 15 years as a tech journalist specializing in camera gear. He's previously worked at Amateur Photographer, for a photo accessory manufacturer and as a freelance photographer and video producer, with clients including Studio 44 and Canon. He also started a media team in Nairobi, Kenya, where he lived for a few years volunteering for a faith-based organisation. Tim is married, father of three children, and loves being active, primarily running since hanging up his football boots.
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