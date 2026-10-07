Last month, Canon added the EOS R8 Mark II to its range of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and it brought a new 'retro' look with a 'modern twist' that has divided opinion — I think it looks more like a Sony than an analog Canon. It's a decent upgrade of the original EOS R8 mind you, adding image stabilization and a handy multi-controller (AF joystick). The original EOS R8 now costs much less, but if you're interested in the latest model, then I'd argue there's an even better option for the money this week in the Amazon Prime Day sales — the EOS R6 Mark II.

The EOS R6 Mark costs $1,999 at Amazon (US), but the standout deal has to be one in the UK — the EOS R6 Mark II with two additional batteries for £1,599 (was £2,299). Those prices are similar to the EOS R8 Mark II, which is available for pre-order ahead of its October 20 sales start, and has no discount currently. As such, I believe the mid-range EOS R6 Mark II is a much better deal, despite being almost four years older.

For starters, the EOS R6 Mark II (recently updated / replaced by the EOS R6 Mark III) has a better build quality — feeling very much in line with Canon's pro cameras rather than entry-level / enthusiast models, like the EOS R8 Mark II does.

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As part of this premium build quality, the EOS R6 Mark II features dual card slots to the EOS R8 Mark II's single slot. It also has a bigger battery with more than double the shot life, and a bigger and better 3.69m-dot EVF with 0.76x magnification (the EOS R8 Mark II's is a 2.36m-dot unit with 0.7x magnification). It also has a mechanical and electronic shutter, whereas the EOS R8 Mark II only has an electronic shutter.

Does the EOS R8 Mark II have any factors in its favor? Well, it's smaller and lighter, has the new design which also comes with a tally lamp for video recording, plus Canon's latest autofocus, but that's about it. The two cameras share many similar features, mind you, including the 24MP full-frame sensor with image stabilization.

The EOS R6 Mark II price drop has truly changed the picture, and if you don't mind the slightly heftier premium body, it's the one I'd recommend. I've included the best deals for both cameras below, and added the original EOS R8 and EOS RP too.

Today's best Canon camera deals (US)

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body Only): was $2,298.01 now $1,999 at Amazon The EOS R6 Mark II deal is less impressive in the US than it is the UK, but the mid-range full-frame model has fallen to $2,000, which is just $100 more than the EOS R8 Mark II's pre-order price, and you're getting more camera for your money. Read more Read less ▼

Canon EOS RP: was $1,148.01 now $799 at Amazon The cheapest full-frame camera new, bar none, is the EOS RP, which was part of Canon's mirrorless camera and RF mount system launch in 2019. It costs from just $799. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Canon camera deals (UK)

Canon EOS R6 Mark II body + two additional batteries: was £2,229.99 now £1,599 at Amazon This record-low price for the EOS R6 Mark II is a mega deal, especially when you consider that there are two additional batteries bundled with the camera. For context, the body-only price, with no additional batteries, is closer to £2,000. Also, compare it to the pre-order price of the EOS R8 Mark II — £130 less and the older model has a better build quality. If you're in the UK, the EOS R6 Mark II is a much better deal over the new model. Read more Read less ▼

Canon EOS R8 Mark II (body only): £1,729.99 at Amazon The EOS R8 Mark II was announced in September, with a sales start date set for October 20. As a pre-order, there are no discounts for the latest Canon full-framer yet. It's also available in a kit with Canon's basic 24-50mm zoom lens — an ideal option for those new to Canon. Read more Read less ▼

Canon EOS R8 body plus one additional battery: was £1,669.99 now £1,099 at Amazon Like the sound of Canon's lightest full-frame camera? The original EOS R8 isn't all that different from the new mark II, with no image stabilization being a standout upgrade in the latest model. However, the EOS R8 costs so much less now, so it could be the best deal for you. This bundle includes one additional battery. Read more Read less ▼