Canon EOS R6 II v EOS R8 II: here's why Canon's older full-frame camera is the obvious choice this week
The EOS R8 Mark II enters Canon's full-frame camera lineup with a new 'retro' look — but is it the best buy for enthusiasts?
Last month, Canon added the EOS R8 Mark II to its range of full-frame mirrorless cameras, and it brought a new 'retro' look with a 'modern twist' that has divided opinion — I think it looks more like a Sony than an analog Canon. It's a decent upgrade of the original EOS R8 mind you, adding image stabilization and a handy multi-controller (AF joystick). The original EOS R8 now costs much less, but if you're interested in the latest model, then I'd argue there's an even better option for the money this week in the Amazon Prime Day sales — the EOS R6 Mark II.
The EOS R6 Mark costs $1,999 at Amazon (US), but the standout deal has to be one in the UK — the EOS R6 Mark II with two additional batteries for £1,599 (was £2,299). Those prices are similar to the EOS R8 Mark II, which is available for pre-order ahead of its October 20 sales start, and has no discount currently. As such, I believe the mid-range EOS R6 Mark II is a much better deal, despite being almost four years older.
For starters, the EOS R6 Mark II (recently updated / replaced by the EOS R6 Mark III) has a better build quality — feeling very much in line with Canon's pro cameras rather than entry-level / enthusiast models, like the EOS R8 Mark II does.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
As part of this premium build quality, the EOS R6 Mark II features dual card slots to the EOS R8 Mark II's single slot. It also has a bigger battery with more than double the shot life, and a bigger and better 3.69m-dot EVF with 0.76x magnification (the EOS R8 Mark II's is a 2.36m-dot unit with 0.7x magnification). It also has a mechanical and electronic shutter, whereas the EOS R8 Mark II only has an electronic shutter.
Does the EOS R8 Mark II have any factors in its favor? Well, it's smaller and lighter, has the new design which also comes with a tally lamp for video recording, plus Canon's latest autofocus, but that's about it. The two cameras share many similar features, mind you, including the 24MP full-frame sensor with image stabilization.
The EOS R6 Mark II price drop has truly changed the picture, and if you don't mind the slightly heftier premium body, it's the one I'd recommend. I've included the best deals for both cameras below, and added the original EOS R8 and EOS RP too.
Today's best Canon camera deals (US)
The EOS R6 Mark II deal is less impressive in the US than it is the UK, but the mid-range full-frame model has fallen to $2,000, which is just $100 more than the EOS R8 Mark II's pre-order price, and you're getting more camera for your money.
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The EOS R8 Mark II is on pre-order, with a sales start date set for October 20. Naturally, there are no discounts for the latest Canon full-framer yet. The kit with the 24-50mm zoom lens costs an additional $200 — ideal for those new to Canon.
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The smallest and lightest of the lot is the original EOS R8, which has fallen in price to just $1,299 since its April 2023 release, when we awarded it a 4-star rating in our EOS R8 in-depth review.
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The cheapest full-frame camera new, bar none, is the EOS RP, which was part of Canon's mirrorless camera and RF mount system launch in 2019. It costs from just $799.
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Today's best Canon camera deals (UK)
This record-low price for the EOS R6 Mark II is a mega deal, especially when you consider that there are two additional batteries bundled with the camera. For context, the body-only price, with no additional batteries, is closer to £2,000. Also, compare it to the pre-order price of the EOS R8 Mark II — £130 less and the older model has a better build quality. If you're in the UK, the EOS R6 Mark II is a much better deal over the new model.
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The EOS R8 Mark II was announced in September, with a sales start date set for October 20. As a pre-order, there are no discounts for the latest Canon full-framer yet. It's also available in a kit with Canon's basic 24-50mm zoom lens — an ideal option for those new to Canon.
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Like the sound of Canon's lightest full-frame camera? The original EOS R8 isn't all that different from the new mark II, with no image stabilization being a standout upgrade in the latest model. However, the EOS R8 costs so much less now, so it could be the best deal for you. This bundle includes one additional battery.
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If you can go even simpler than the original EOS R8, then the EOS RP, which was part of Canon's mirrorless camera and RF mount system launch in 2019, is even cheaper, now just £649 for the body only.
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Tim joined the TechRadar team as Cameras Editor in 2023 and has enjoyed more than 15 years as a tech journalist specializing in camera gear. He's previously worked at Amateur Photographer, for a photo accessory manufacturer and as a freelance photographer and video producer, with clients including Studio 44 and Canon. He also started a media team in Nairobi, Kenya, where he lived for a few years volunteering for a faith-based organisation. Tim is married, father of three children, and loves being active, primarily running since hanging up his football boots.
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