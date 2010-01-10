MSI dates and prices U160 Wind netbook

MSI has launched the U160 netbook, with an Intel Atom N450 processor, one inch frame and gold finish.

The U160 has a UK release date of March and will be priced at £329, and has already picked up a plaudit by winning its category at the 2010 IF design awards.

Slim

"Packed into an extremely slim 1-inch frame and weighing just 1kg, the U160 punches way above its weight as its Intel Atom N450 processor affords low consumption, low heat generation and ultra-economomical power usage while offering above 9 hours of extended battery life," says MSI.

"Proving it's worth in the design stakes, the U160's typically slim and attractive Gold chassis, combines comfort, style and functionality by featuring a 10.1 screen MSI's distinctive Chiclet Keyboard, Colour Film Print Technology, an artistic and ultra-thin fuselage, and all new software upgrades.

"Finished in a dazzling gold colour film print coating the stylish U160 embodies MSI's flawless and exquisite craftsmanship following the phenomenal success of the impressive U series."