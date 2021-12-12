How to watch I'm a Celebrity Final 2021 online for free in UK and abroad

Audio player loading…

Braving fearsome creepy crawlies, gruesome camp delicacies, and Mother Nature herself, we're down to a bunch of Soap stars and a pop star. It can only mean one thing - it's time to get these celebrities out of heeeere! Make sure you know exactly when and how to watch the I'm a Celebrity final online - and absolutely free - whether you're in the UK or abroad with our guide below.

Watch I'm a Celebrity Final 2021 online Date: Sunday, December 12 Channel: ITV1 Time: 9pm GMT Free stream: watch ITV Hub for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

For a second year in a row, Ant and Dec swapped their location of Murwillumbah, New South Wales for 2021's series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, returning again to Gwrych Castle in North Wales. This came as Australian borders remained closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Inviting an assortment of 12 celebrities to enter a Covid-safe bubble and live under less than desirable conditions, all while taking part in gruelling challenges and living on rice and beans, it's been another eventful series of I'm a Celeb, and we're now down to our finalists.

As we said farewell to BBC broadcaster Louise Minchin, it became something of a boys club, with only Frankie Bridge - of The Saturdays fame - remaining to do it for the girls.

Olympic diver Matty Lee, former footballer David Ginola, and Soap actor Adam Woodyatt ("I've got nothing left!"), have since been eliminated from the competition. That leaves Danny Miller and Simon Gregson remaining in the castle camp alongside Bridge to claim that crowning title.

Will another queen follow in last year's winner Giovanni Fletcher's footsteps, or will a King of the Castle be named for the 2021 series? Find out and watch the I'm a Celeb Final online and get yourself a free-to-air live stream in the UK or abroad with all the details below.

How to watch the I'm a Celeb Final online FREE in the UK

ITV Hub It won't be long until Ant and Dec crown another king or queen with the I'm a Celeb Final airing at 9pm GMT on ITV 1 tonight, live from Gwrych Castle. Watching on a device or want to catch-up after it airs? You'll be able to watch I'm a Celeb on the ITV Hub 100% for free. You can access the ITV Hub on a number of devices, including via the web on desktop, as well as on its dedicated Android and iOS apps. Media streamers such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku players also have ITV Hub apps, as well as Apple TV and Now TV sticks. You can also stream on Xbox One/S and Nvidia Shield.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here online from outside your country

From revolting Bushtucker Trials to Castle Coin challenges, it all comes down to the second final to take place at Gwrych Castle. While you may face geo-restrictions if you're abroad when the final of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here airs in the UK, we're here to ensure you're not locked out of ITV Hub.

Simply download and install a VPN onto your device and you'll be able to watch the I'm a Celeb Final on ITV Hub from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for the ITV Hub

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the ITV Hub