How to watch Argentina vs Scotland: live stream the rugby union from anywhere

Argentina vs Scotland rugby union - where and when Scotland are in the north of Argentina for their match against the Pumas, which takes place in the Estadio Centenario in Resistencia. The game is on Saturday, June 23 at 8.40pm BST, which is 3.40pm ET, 12.40pm PT and 4.40pm local time.

With the relentless football festival of the 2018 FIFA World Cup rumbling on, rugby fans may well be seeking some respite from the round ball. Thankfully for those favouring the egg-shaped variety, Argentina and Scotland are on hand to vary the sports scene this weekend.

The Pumas will be anxious to get a result on home soil having failed to register a victory so far in 2018 – two recent tests with Wales ended in defeat. Scotland, on the other hand, entered this summer fixture full of confidence, having got the better of both England and France is a strong 6 Nations showing earlier this year. But where will their minds be after that shock loss against the USA last week?

If you're keen to catch all the action of Argentina vs Scotland live, you're in the right place. The good news is that the UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 is hosting the coverage and you can use a VPN to catch it if you live outside the UK.

How to live stream Scotland vs Argentina rugby in the UK for free

Great news! All the Argentina vs Scotland action will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks-off at 8.40PM BST.

Alternatively you can access the action live via the All 4 online platform or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.

Not in the UK this weekend? No worries - just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch as if you were back in blighty. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Argentina vs Scotland for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Argentina vs Scotland on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and lets you channel hop at your leisure.

