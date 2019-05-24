Watch Game of Thrones online: how to stream season 8 from anywhere

Well here we are, 3 days, 34 minutes later and we're all here to watch Game of Thrones online now that the show has finally come to an end. That's right, the epic story that has spanned the past eight years or so has finally come to a dramatic end, but don't worry there is still time to watch it.

What we will say though is, no matter where you've got to in season 8 so far, there is a lot of drama to come from. Considering just how much was packed into one season it really feels like the action didn't let down for one single second.

Game of Thrones season 8: when and where to watch? Episodes of Game of Thrones air every Sunday at 9pm ET, 6pm PT on HBO. Depending on where you live that will mean a different time and streaming service to tune in to. For example, while the US and Canadian fans get comfortable evening viewing slots, fans in the UK will have to tune in at 2am to watch Game of Thrones as it goes out (damn you time zones!). You can see a thorough list of viewing options in several countries and discover how to watch episode 6 when it airs this weekend.

After, what has honestly been some of the most dramatic episodes of the show, all we can really say is wow...or what? The past few episodes (including the final) have left us jaw-dropped staring at the screen and if that is any measure to go by, we think the final season of the show has ended perfectly, although a lot of the decisions have been pretty controversially...You'll have to watch it to see what we mean.

If you're not caught up yet, what have you been doing?! We can only assume you were in a country with a painfully early viewing time when it aired live. But don't worry, you can now watch the whole of season 8 and watch the final episode now.

Luckily, now with the entire show now live you don't have to worry about those pesky time zones any more. All you need to do is find out what streaming service has your country's GoT fix, you can see a full list below.

So if you’ve got everything ready for the new episode this weekend (Arya fan t-shirts and Jon Snow fur coats are essential) and just lack the streaming service and time, you can find everything you need to know about how to watch Game of Thrones online on this page.

Watch Game of Thrones online: stream outside your country

Want to watch Game of Thrones online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or India? We've found all of your best options and listed them below.

But, if you find yourself in the unfortunate circumstances where you've booked a holiday over the duration of Game of Thrones season 8, then things get a bit more difficult. For those unlucky fans, all hope isn't lost yet. You will find that watching Game of Thrones won't be an option thanks to geo-blocking. This means that broadcasters do tend to try and stop you from watching in other countries, putting up some virtual roadblocks.

Don't fret, you'll still be able to watch the show, it just gets a little bit harder. By using a VPN, you will still be able to catch the show by changing your IP address to a location back where you live, allowing you to watch it all (assuming that doesn't breach any TS&Cs, of course). We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now thanks to its speed, security and ease-of-use. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and with a focus on security

Watch Game of Thrones online in the USA

Well there really is no surprise here, if you're in the US then HBO will be the go-to place for everything Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, it is also no surprise that this means you will have to sign up to a HBO subscription to watch the show. HBO offers a few packages, all of which are pretty flexible. That means you can sign up for one month, finish the show and then cancel if needs be. Not to mention, HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose. Every episode of season 8 is now available to catch up on through HBO.

Watch Game of Thrones online in the UK FREE

If you're in the UK you get two different options when it comes to watching the show: either through Sky Atlantic or via a Now TV Entertainment Pass. The good news is that every episode is now available to watch on both NowTV and Sky Go. That means you can watch this entire season in one go if you would like. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. NowTV on the other hand has a 7-day FREE trial, meaning you can catch the final episode without paying a single penny! And, just in time for Game of Thrones, you can get three months of NowTV Entertainment for just £17.99 (25% discount). Just keep in mind that season 8 will be taken off NowTV on June 18 so you have until then to watch it. And if you're out of the UK and still want to watch shows from your Sky or Now subscriptions, then you'll need to download and install a VPN as described above.

Watch Game of Thrones online in Canada

If you're in Canada trying to watch Game of Thrones online then you're in luck as Crave has the final episode and the rest of the season available on catch up no matter where you are. And if you haven't yet been able to watch the first five episodes, they are now available to watch on catch-up with Crave. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. Unlike HBO, Crave doesn't seem to do trials but if you do pay for a subscription, they will throw in one free month. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including HBO from around $20 for the month.

Watch Game of Thrones online in Australia

If you're trying to catch any of this season in Australia, there are only two options for you, and that's either signing up to Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now . All episodes are now available to watch on Foxtel. Like all of the streaming services above, you will have to pay to get a subscription and there are a host of different packages available, but Foxtel Now offers a free 10-day trial if you haven't already signed up.

Watch Game of Thrones online in New Zealand

For those in New Zealand there really only is one option for season 8 and that's SoHo. The Sky premium entertainment channel will be the place to find season 8. All the six episodes are now available for catch up on the site.



Unfortunately, SoHo doesn't do trial subscriptions. So if you don't already have it you'll have to dive on in on a TV package or upgrade your current one to a plan with SoHo. Packages including SoHo start as low as $24.91 a month and go up from there depending on how much you decide to include.

Watch Game of Thrones online in India

For fans in India you're in luck, when it comes to watching Game of Thrones online, India has the cheapest option. Simply log onto Hotstar and sign up for a premium account. This will cost you either ₹299 ($3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. All of season 8 is now available to watch at any time on Hotstar.

How to watch seasons 1-7 of Game of Thrones online

With the final episode of season 8 airing this Sunday, it is highly unlikely you'll be able to watch all of the old episodes in time. But if you're not the keenest of fans, you could always start from the beginning and work your way through to the end of season 8 in your own time.

Luckily, most of the streaming services above offer seasons 1-7 of the show, that means you can watch all of the old episodes and then smoothly move into the new season. Below we've listed each country with all of the different viewing platforms for the old seasons:

US: The US has a tonne of options when it comes to the old seasons with: HBO GO, HBO Amazon channel, Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store.

UK: With just as much choice, in the UK you can watch old episodes on. Your best bets are either NowTV or Sky Go. Other options include Amazon Prime, iTunes, Sky Store, PlayStation, Microsoft Store, Chili, TalkTalk TV or the Google Play Store.

Canada: The options in Canada are a bit more limited, choose between: Crave Plus, iTunes, PlayStation, Microsoft Store or Google Play Store.

Australia: Pretty similar to Canada, choose between Foxtel Now, iTunes, Microsoft Store, PlayStation or the Google Play Store.

New Zealand: SoHo...yep that is pretty much your only option in New Zealand. But if you want to watch the new season you might as well watch the whole show right?

India: Just Hotstar, but when its so cheap, do you really need to shop around?

Elsewhere: Live somewhere not on this list? Try giving a VPN a try and connecting to one of the countries below with plenty of options for watching the show.

Game of Thrones Season 8 finale preview

Well, all of the episodes are now live, you can watch the trailer for the final episode above to catch a sneak peek at what to expect from the epic finale.

With Game of Thrones finally finished, this is the place to be to find out how to watch Game of Thrones online.