BT's brilliant fibre broadband deal is set to end Thursday - it's not too late to sign up

As far as this week's best broadband deals go, BT has one of the most attractive out there. On its best value fibre plan, the monthly bills have come down, connection is free and there's even a beefy freebie thrown in, too. But that all ends tomorrow...

Right now you can secure BT's Fibre 1 plan at a price of just £26.99 a month - that's the lowest we've seen BT go with its flagship fibre plan.

On top of that, BT is also currently offering a Mastercard incentive on top. Buy this fibre plan and the UK's biggest ISP will throw in a £50 Mastercard. That effectively brings the cost you're paying down to £24.90 a month which, for BT, is a price we're unlikely to see again for a long time.

You can see this BT broadband deal in full below - but, as we say, you don;t have long left to grab it. We're told that the promotion will end this Thursday!

BT's great value fibre broadband deal in full:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £26.99/pm + £50 Reward Card

BT has hit its lowest price ever on this plan. You're now paying just £26.99 a month to get speeds that average 50Mb. On top of that, BT is currently offering a £50 Mastercard on top. That effectively drops your price down to £24.90 - in line with a lot of the cheaper brands out there. Deal expires: Thursday, July 8 at 11.59pm

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

