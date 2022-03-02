How to watch Steins;Gate online from anywhere

Time travel is one of those themes that's been explored over and over again and yet, the anime Steins;Gate finds a way to keep it fresh through an original and gripping plot. Looking to catch all of the action? You can watch Steins;Gate online through a free Funimation trial.

Watch Steins;Gate online Air dates: 2011-2011 Total seasons: 1 Creators: Chiyomaru Shikura Stream: Watch Steins;Gate with a Funimation FREE trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Airing back in 2011, this short-lived anime has gained a huge fan base - there's even a follow up film from 2013 (which you can also watch on Funimation).

The show (and film) are set in a world where a scientist stumbles across a way of performing time travel... by connecting a phone to a microwave, obviously. By doing this, they are able to send text messages to the past.

While these scientists happily mess with the fabric of reality, an organisation known as SERN are also doing their own research. The scientists now have to avoid capture while they go deeper into their experiments of time travel.

The show's plot delves deep into the concept of time travel and the consequences of it, leading to some complicated and intertwining plot points throughout.

Read on to see how to watch Steins;Gate online, wherever you are in the world with a Funimation subscription.

Can I watch Steins;Gate on Netflix?

For those looking to watch Cowboy Bebop online, if you're in the UK, Philippines and India, the 1980s anime is available to stream through your Netflix subscription. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for US Netflix.

How to watch Steins;Gate from abroad

Once you've signed up to Funimation, you'll be able to watch Steins;Gate online. However, if you find yourself out of the country, the show will suddenly become geo-blocked.

Fortunately, this is easy to sort. If you use a VPN, you can change your IP address so it appears that you're back home. This will then let you access Funimation and the entirety of Steins;Gate.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Steins;Gate online

While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch Steins;Gate online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.

Where else can I watch Steins;Gate online?

While you can watch Steins;Gate on both Funimation and Crunchyroll, it is also available on other streaming platforms.

A number of regions offer the show on Netflix. You can also watch Steins;Gate on Hulu with a free trial if you're based in the US.

