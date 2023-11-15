Computing discount codes for November 2023

Categories
By James Pickard
published

Explore our computing category page for exclusive discount codes on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Upgrade your tech for less with these limited-time offers.

Exclusive
Lenovo Coupon Code: Save an additional 5% off PC's and more + free shipping
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Lenovo discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Stacks w/Cart Offers & Instant Savings This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 31 Dec 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
HP.com: claim 15% off business laptops by adding this coupon code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
*Exclusions may apply **Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
HP.com: claim 15% off business desktops by adding this promo code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
*Exclusions may apply **Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Code
code
Act fast and save big - get 20% off HP business laptops with this coupon code
Ends: Sun 19 Nov 2023
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 19 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Act fast and use this Bose coupon code to get 10% off refurbished products now
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all Bose discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 16 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Dell Promo Code: Save 10% on Select PCs and Dell-Branded Accessories When You Spend $799+
Ends: Mon 27 May 2024
View all Dell discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Code
code
HP.com: Receive 15% off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: only valid on the retailer’s website; subject to availability; must be used before the expiration date; cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed was correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer’s website.
Get Code
code
Shop with confidence and use the special Bose Coupon code to get $50 off the innovative Smart Soundbar 700
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all Bose discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 16 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
ASUS: Get up to $200 off select laptops with these deals
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all ASUS discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Take advantage of the Black Friday deals at Newegg - get up to a whopping 70% off everything!
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Jabra Black Friday sale: up to 50% off all purchases
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View all Jabra discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shop now and get up to $1300 off select items at Anker's Black Friday sale
Ends: Fri 17 Nov 2023
View all Anker discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Best Buy: Claim up to 20% tech discount for members
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Best Buy discount codes
Get Discount
Check out Dell's Military discount and save 10% on select PCs and electronics
Ends: Fri 11 Oct 2024
View all Dell discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Apple Store: up to $20 off with special pricing for government employees
Ends: Sat 25 May 2024
View all Apple discount codes
Get Discount
Sonos: Receive up to 30% off when you trade in your old speakers
Ends: Thu 23 May 2024
View all Sonos discount codes
Get Discount
As first responders and healthcare workers, take advantage of Sonos's 15% discount and shop today
Ends: Fri 11 Oct 2024
View all Sonos discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Act now and take advantage of the massive savings of up to 76% when you shop the sale at Lenovo!
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all Lenovo discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shop the Newegg Black Friday sale to get discounted prices up to 63% on PCs and laptops
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Don't miss out - get up to 54% off accessories now in the Lenovo sale
Ends: Mon 20 Nov 2023
View all Lenovo discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Jabra Black Friday sale: up to 45% off earbuds
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all Jabra discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shop the ASUS laptop sale and get 30% off now
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View all ASUS discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Act now to get big savings - up to 29% off bundles in the Razer sale!
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View all Razer discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Shop now and save 20% on select MTX car speakers!
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all Crutchfield discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Philips sale :score15% off your first order plus free shipping
Ends: Fri 17 Nov 2023
View all Philips discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Score a $60 discount on Surface 3 laptops at the Microsoft sale now!
Ends: Mon 20 Nov 2023
View all Microsoft discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Take advantage of savings up to $500 on PC's, accessories and electronics when you shop at Dell today!
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all Dell discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may appy
Get Discount
Shop now and get up to $350 off refurbished accessories at Apple Store
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View all Apple discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Take advantage of the Crutchfield sale and shop for Rockford Fosgate Systems - save up to $40!
Ends: Fri 17 Nov 2023
View all Crutchfield discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Take advantage of this 50% discount on Pavilion at HP.com and make the most of this great sale!
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View all HP discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Acer sale: up to 30% off laptops
Ends: Wed 15 Nov 2023
View all Acer discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Come grab your favorite keyboards at Logitech's sale and save up to 30%
Ends: Tue 21 Nov 2023
View all Logitech discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Logitech: Receive 25% student discount after verifying
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Logitech discount codes
Get Discount
Head over to Logitech NOW and grab your headset at an unbeatable 23% off
Ends: Fri 17 Nov 2023
View all Logitech discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
GameStop: Claim 20% off when you buy 4 preowned accessories
Ends: Mon 18 Dec 2023
View all GameStop discount codes
Get Discount
Students! Don't miss out - get 15% off all Sonos products now!
Ends: Fri 11 Oct 2024
View all Sonos discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
GameStop: Receive 10% off when you buy 2 preowned accessories
Ends: Mon 18 Dec 2023
View all GameStop discount codes
Get Discount
Jabra: Claim 30% off for you and 20% for a friend with referrals
Ends: Wed 2 Oct 2024
View all Jabra discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Dell: up to 3% back in rewards when you register
Ends: Thu 16 May 2024
View all Dell discount codes
Get Discount
Dell: up to $200 education discount
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Dell discount codes
Get Discount
HP.com: up to 40% off for military, veterans & healthcare workers
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all HP discount codes
Get Discount
HP.com: up to 40% off for first responders
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all HP discount codes
Get Discount
Microsoft: Claim a free gift on laptop 2 purchases
Ends: Sat 8 Mar 2025, 5 used Today
View all Microsoft discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount
Dell: 0% interest if paid within 6 months
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Dell discount codes
Get Discount
Cyber Ghost: Ad free browsing with plans
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Get Discount
Garmin: Claim free 2nd day delivery on purchases over $499
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Garmin discount codes
Get Discount
Apple Store: 6 months of Apple music free with eligible audio devices
Ends: Mon 20 May 2024
View all Apple discount codes
Get Discount
LG: Buy now pay later with Klarna
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all LG discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
*Exclusions may apply **Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Discount
Razer: Score free shipping on purchases over $79
Ends: Sat 1 Jun 2024
View all Razer discount codes
Get Discount
Anker: Receive free shipping on all purchases
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View all Anker discount codes
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Get Discount

Discover our Computing discount codes and enjoy savings on various products, including PCs, laptops, components, peripherals, and accessories. Explore exclusive deals featuring popular brands such as Logitech, Newegg, Razer, Corsair, and Apple.

James Pickard
James Pickard
Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Computing

Browse our collection of Computing discount codes to discover exclusive offers from top brands such as Logitech, Newegg, Razer, Corsair, and Apple. Take advantage of these discounts to enjoy cost-effective solutions for PCs, laptops, peripherals, components, accessories, and more.

Written by

James Pickard James Pickard Senior Deals Editor

James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

View all

Popular Categories

View all

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: