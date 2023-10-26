Computing coupons for October 2023

By Dan Gardiner
last updated

Find one of our Computing coupons to save on PCs, laptops, components, peripherals & accessories, with deals from brands like Apple, Lenovo, Dell & HP.

Lenovo Coupon Code: Save an additional 5% off PC's and more + free shipping
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Stacks w/Cart Offers & Instant Savings
Shop now and save up to 45% on ThinkBook laptops with this Lenovo coupon code
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Shop now, and get up to 65% off everything by using this Lenovo Black Friday coupon code!
Ends: Fri 3 Nov 2023
Jabra: Receive 15% off all purchases by adding this coupon code
Ends: Sat 28 Oct 2023
HP.com: claim 15% off business laptops by adding this coupon code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
HP.com: claim 15% off business desktops by adding this promo code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
Grab a bargain - Get up to 50% off custom ThinkPad laptops using the Lenovo coupon code
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Take advantage of this HP promo code to get 20% off HP business Chromebooks now
Ends: Sun 29 Oct 2023
Head on over to Sennheiser and get a discount of 10% on full-price products. Just remember to use the promo code at checkout for your special deal!
Ends: Mon 30 Oct 2023
Jabra: Gain 50% off the elite earbuds by adding this coupon code
Ends: Sun 29 Oct 2023
Don't miss out! Get 45% off the Thinkpad P16V with this easy-to-use Lenovo promo code.
Ends: Sat 28 Oct 2023
Jabra US promo code: Score 20% off the evolve2 buds and speak2
Ends: Mon 30 Oct 2023
Try this Lenovo promo code and get 16% off the Legion Pro 7. Act now and save!
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Dell Promo Code: Save 10% on Select PCs and Dell-Branded Accessories When You Spend $799+
Ends: Mon 27 May 2024
Act now and save 10% on the ASUS vivobook 15 laptop with this Newegg coupon code!
Ends: Sat 28 Oct 2023
Use this Newegg coupon code and save $20 on the gigabyte 27 inch monitor! Don't wait, get your monitor today!
Ends: Mon 30 Oct 2023
Apply this Newegg coupon code to get $10 off the Antec Dark League DF700 FLUX Mid Tower ATX Gaming Case!
Ends: Sat 28 Oct 2023
HP.com: Receive 15% off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Take immediate action by using this Bose Coupon code to get $50 off a smart soundbar 700
Ends: Sun 29 Oct 2023
Best Buy: Claim up to 20% tech discount for members
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Check out Dell's Military discount and save 10% on select PCs and electronics
Ends: Fri 11 Oct 2024
Apple Store: up to $20 off with special pricing for government employees
Ends: Sat 25 May 2024
Sonos: Receive up to 30% off when you trade in your old speakers
Ends: Thu 23 May 2024
As first responders and healthcare workers, take advantage of Sonos's 15% discount and shop today
Ends: Fri 11 Oct 2024
Grab a bargain - Shop Lenovo laptops now and save up to 76%
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Hurry to Razer and save 50% off items in the Last Chance Sale! Don't miss out on this special offer.
Ends: Wed 8 Nov 2023
Don't miss out! Shop Lenovo's desktop sale and get up to 50% off.
Ends: Thu 2 Nov 2023
Hurry! Stock up on discounted processors at Newegg – save up to 48%
Ends: Thu 2 Nov 2023
Shop now and save up to 46% on graphics cards at Newegg
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Shop now and get up to 44% off gaming PCs in the sale at Newegg
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: 31% off elite 3 earbuds
Ends: Mon 30 Oct 2023
Shop the gaming laptop sale at Razer and save up to $1000 now!
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Save up to $1000 - take advantage of Razer's laptop sale now!
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Act now! Get up to $500 off Dell's early Black Friday deals.
Ends: Fri 3 Nov 2023
Don't miss out! Shop the Best Buy laptop sale and save up to $400 now.
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Act now! Shop Best Buy's massive tablet sale and save up to $350.
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Save up to $140 now - head to ASUS to browse their selection of discounted graphics cards!
Ends: Mon 30 Oct 2023
Jabra sale: up to $100 off office speakerphones and audio products
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Act fast- save big on top of the line PCs, accessories, and more in Dell's great sale with up to $750 off!
Ends: Wed 8 Nov 2023
Head over to Sennheiser now and make incredible savings of up to 80% on refurbished items!
Ends: Wed 1 Nov 2023
Act fast—enjoy up to 63% off business laptops in the HP sale now
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Save 62% or more on PCs in HP's sale - shop now!
Ends: Wed 8 Nov 2023
Grab these exclusive holiday deals at HP and save up to 62%!
Ends: Fri 3 Nov 2023
Take advantage of the sale at Acer and get 40% off select accessories when you purchase a bundle!
Ends: Thu 2 Nov 2023
Save big this Halloween - get up to 38% off everything in the Sennheiser sale!
Ends: Thu 2 Nov 2023
Act now: Get 35% off select HP desktops during this special sale!
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Act fast score up to 35% off earbuds from Sennheiser now!
Ends: Fri 27 Oct 2023
Shop now at Bose's Fall sale and save big - get up to 30% off every item
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
Logitech: Receive 25% student discount after verifying
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
Save big on value pick laptops in the Acer sale - take up to 23% off now!
Ends: Tue 31 Oct 2023
If you’re shopping for new computing goods, check our Computing coupons to bag a better price on your next device. We’ve got deals covering PCs, laptops, peripherals & more, with savings on offer from leading manufacturers like Microsoft, Dell, HP & Lenovo, as well as major computing outlets such as Amazon Australia.  

About Computing

Check out our Computing coupons for deals from leading brands including Apple, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft & HP, letting you get better prices on PCs, laptops, peripherals, components, accessories & more. 

