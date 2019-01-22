APC's January 2019 issue is out now!

UPDATE 31/12/2018: Due to a production error, the download link provided for Abelssoft AntiLogger in APC January is incorrect. The correct link is: www.apcmag.com/exclusives.

We apologise for the error and any inconvenience caused.

It’s time to clean up your PC and get it humming like it was new – and the January issue of APC shows you the way. Tweak Windows to have it running just as you want, while removing the things you never need. Our easy to follow ideas are also a great way to get to know your PC better, so you’re always better prepared to fix issues that crop up.

In this issue we also take a look into the future. With Moore’s Law on the way out, what can we expect from CPU power and architecture in the years ahead? APC examines the most exciting new technologies that will power the PC of the future.

If you have ever wondered if the cable that connects your monitor is a performance bottleneck we have a guide that rates each cable type for purpose, comparing DisplayPort, HDMI and USB Type-C.

Features reviews include the Huawei Matebook – can the Chinese giant’s first laptop cut it with the top guns? We find out, while also looking at the newest Surface pro from Microsoft, and HP’s intriguing leather-bound Folio laptop.

The January 2019 issue is available for purchase at newsagents, selected supermarkets or digitally from Monday, December 31, 2019.

