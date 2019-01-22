APC full-version software downloads

Full-version commercial software for APC magazine readers (for a limited time only)

February 2019 - Issue #464

Please note that these exclusive downloads will only be available for a limited time, from 28/01/2018 to 08/04/2019.

Easy Backup 2019

EasyBackup is the perfect zero-click solution for all your backup needs.

EasyBackup backs up the data all by itself, as soon as a previously defined USB stick or an external hard disk is connected to the computer. The medium is recognized and the backup will start. It is a fast backup tool that can be used by every person immediately and is ready for everyday use in seconds.

January 2019 - Issue #463

Abelssoft AntiLogger

Abelssoft AntiLogger is especially developed to detect and neutralise spyware.

To harden your system against unwelcome Intruders in the future, the background guard provides a permanent protection.

Since not every suspicious application is a harmful spyware application, AntiLogger provides the option to treat each piece of flagged software individually.

This application has been optimised for Windows 10.

Christmas 2018 - Issue #462

Abelssoft Find My Files

Find My Files impresses with high speed and accuracy, based on a specially developed search syntax for NTFS index technology.

New methods of data forensics are used, which are also used by ministries and investigative authorities.

The search program has a helpful Search-As-You-Type function, which provides you a suitable result in real time while entering the search term.

External hard disks can also be included in the search, and the result list can be sorted by important information with a single click.

December 2018 - Issue #461

Abelssoft FileFusion

FileFusion is an innovative tool that can clear up to 31% of disk space.

On each PC there are many files, such as images or system files, which are duplicated, but with the innovative FileFusion technology this can be reversed, through the three-stage process of deduplication.

FileFusion is a quiet background operation and users won't notice any difference in their daily computer usage, except when they check their hard drive space!

November 2018 - Issue #460

Abelssoft PC Fresh

PC Fresh optimises computers — and now, with its open-with-Manager, file associations too!

Windows does what it pleases — and that’s usually far too much. PC Fresh cuts the fat off, ending unnecessary Windows services, pruning startup programs, and resolving system slowdowns.

Additionally, the software finds lost application serial numbers hidden on the system and allows the user to customise various aspects of Windows.

PC Fresh also includes manager for easily assigning file associations, such as opening .txt files with WordPad.

October 2018 - Issue #459

Abelssoft ScreenVideo

With Abelssoft ScreenVideo, you can create videos of everything on your screen with just one click.

Optically and technically the best screen recorder on the market, ScreenVideo allows you to choose which region of the screen to record.

Whether you're already a screencast pro or creating a video from your desktop for the first time, ScreenVideo gives you intuitive operation and just the right features for demanding shots.

September 2018 - Issue #458

Ashampoo Backup 2018

If you've ever sat in front of a black screen because your Windows refused to start, you know the value of backups.

But it's so easy to keep your data safe!

Backup entire disk partitions in just a few clicks and restore your files even in the event of a total system failure – that's what Ashampoo Backup 2018 is all about.

This application was specifically designed to do the heavy lifting for you, that means safety without the need for constant user interaction or system slowdown.

It's simple, it's fast and it's safe!

Abelssoft Win10PrivacyFix

Foil Microsoft’s attempts to gather your personal info: Win10PrivacyFix blocks Microsoft’s data transfer server and disables the relevant services.

PrivacyFix also optimises Explorer and background services, helping to stop the persistent activation of the microphone or the regular transmission of keystrokes.