Currys Promo Codes for November 2023

Vouchers
By Jennifer Allen
published

These 13 Currys promo codes ensure you pay the lowest price for all the top tech available at the retailer.

code
Currys: Gain 50% off selected KitchenAid accessories by adding this voucher cide
Ends: Fri 17 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 17 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Currys: Score 10% off selected JVC soundbars by adding this voucher code
Ends: Mon 1 Jan 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply, check retailer website for more information.
Get Code
code
Currys: Gain next day delivery on Vax floorcare by adding this discount code
Ends: Sun 1 Dec 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply. Please see retailer website for more details
Get Code
code
Currys: Claim free shipping on Dyson floorcare and hair care by adding this voucher code
Ends: Sun 1 Dec 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply. Please see retailer website for more details
Get Code
code
Currys: Claim free shipping on Shark floorcare and hair care by adding this discount code
Ends: Sun 1 Dec 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Terms and conditions may apply. Please see retailer website for more details
Get Code
code
Grab Canon photopaper and receive another half price by redeeming this promo code at Currys
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 31 Dec 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Grab selected laptops and receive £55 off McAfee Privacy & Identity Guard by applying this discount code at Currys
Ends: Tue 30 Apr 2024
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 30 Apr 2024 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Currys: Score up to £5 off kitchen appliances by adding this discount code
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 16 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Grab 5 selected Canon bulk papers and receive another free by applying this discount code at Currys
Ends: Tue 28 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 28 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Pick up 10% off Super Mario RPG pre orders by redeeming this discount code at Currys
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 16 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Grab 10% off Persona 5 pre-orders by redeeming this voucher code at Currys
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 16 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
code
Currys voucher code: claim £250 off Samsung S23 Ultra
Ends: Tue 28 Nov 2023
View Terms & Conditions
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 28 Nov 2023 23:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Get Code
Currys: up to 20% off selected orders with student discount
Ends: Thu 11 Jul 2024
View Terms & Conditions
Exclusions may apply
Get Discount

FAQs

Does Currys have a Black Friday Sale?

The Currys Black Friday Sale has already began with early-bird offers available on a range of products such as TV's, washing machines, phones and more. We'll be adding the latest offers as they become available, so be sure to check in regularly. 

Does Currys offer free delivery?

Any order over £40 has free standard delivery with the item arriving in 3-5 working days. If you buy something under £40, the delivery fee is £3.99, although you can use click and collect for free with many items. There are also next-day delivery services for small items that cost from £5.99.

When buying a large item such as a dishwasher, washing machine, or fridge, the cost for standard delivery is from £20 for delivery. Next-day delivery costs from £30. Both fees increase if you want to choose a time slot for the delivery. In all cases, someone needs to be home to sign for the delivery so the collect in-store option may suit some people better.

Does Currys deliver with Royal Mail?

Smaller items like games are delivered with Royal Mail. Larger parcels or appliances such as fridges or washing machines are delivered through couriers such as DPD or DHL. If you've paid for home installation, a dedicated team of installers deliver the item so they can also set it up at the same time.

Will Currys price match my order?

Currys has a price promise scheme that means it price matches any product against any other UK retailer, online or in-store. It also price matches after you make a purchase so if you see the item for less within seven days of buying it, Currys will refund the difference. The item must be identical, including the model number, and Currys does not price match exclusive discounts such as a staff discount, NHS staff blue light scheme, or similar.

Does Currys sell used items?

Currys has a dedicated refurbished tech section of its website. There, you can buy refurbished laptops and phones for less than you would pay for them brand new. Each product has been serviced and cleaned up, plus it comes with a 12-month guarantee. Devices are also graded according to their condition so you know what you're buying.

Hints and tips

Trade in your old devices: Like many retailers, Currys has a trade-in scheme so you can get a discount on new purchases by trading in your old devices. On the Currys website, you can get an instant valuation for your old device before taking it to your local store to get a gift card for the value of the item. If you're trading in a laptop, you can also get cash straight to your bank account. At different times, there are different special offers such as extra trade-in value when buying the latest Samsung smartphones. 

Check clearance deals: Currys often hosts clearance sales with discounts on, well, pretty much anything you can think of. These vary throughout the year so check them out regularly to see what's available. It's also worth looking around sales seasons such as Christmas and Black Friday where Currys often has a sale.

Use your student discount: Students can get 10% off select items and even receive a gift card after spending a certain amount at Currys. This isn't a permanent offer so keep an eye on what's available. In the past, there have also been discounts for NHS staff members. So, it's a good idea to see how your employer or educational institution can help you save.

Consider refurbished products: Currys accepts trade-ins which means it has a vast number of laptops and smartphones available to buy as refurbished models. If you don't need a brand-new phone and you're not fussed about being the first owner of something, it's a great way to save cash while still getting the phone or laptop you've always wanted.

How to use Currys promo codes

1) To use a Currys promo code, select the one that appeals to you above and copy it to your clipboard.

2) Add the item to your Currys basket.

3) Skip past any care & repair protection plans you may or may not wish to purchase and click checkout.

4) Log into your Currys account or choose to set up a guest account for this one purchase.

5) Enter your delivery details and go to payment method.

6) Once you reach payment methods, you can enter a voucher code by clicking "add a voucher code/gift card". The discount will then be applied. 


Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 


Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

Rate Currys Coupons

No ratings yet

About Currys

Currys is a British electrical retailer that was founded in 1927. Starting out as a bicycle retailer, it's now one of the biggest electrical retailers in the UK and sells many consumer electronics products, white goods, computers, smartphones, smartwatches and much more. Due to multiple mergers and acquisitions, the Currys name also includes Carphone Warehouse departments. Many of its stores now focus on smartphones as well as its more famous lines such as refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, and anything else large and vital to your home. Less well-known is its sale of electrical garden tools, baby monitors, musical instruments, and sat navs for those who prefer a dedicated device. Its online presence frequently has many games on sale along with games consoles and other items that aren't always available in-store. On this page, you'll find the latest Currys promo codes to help you save on your next order.

Other Currys Shoppers Also Like

Similar Categories

View All

Written by

Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen

Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more. 


Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.

Popular Retailers

View all