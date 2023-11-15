FAQs

Does Currys have a Black Friday Sale? The Currys Black Friday Sale has already began with early-bird offers available on a range of products such as TV's, washing machines, phones and more. We'll be adding the latest offers as they become available, so be sure to check in regularly.

Does Currys offer free delivery? Any order over £40 has free standard delivery with the item arriving in 3-5 working days. If you buy something under £40, the delivery fee is £3.99, although you can use click and collect for free with many items. There are also next-day delivery services for small items that cost from £5.99. When buying a large item such as a dishwasher, washing machine, or fridge, the cost for standard delivery is from £20 for delivery. Next-day delivery costs from £30. Both fees increase if you want to choose a time slot for the delivery. In all cases, someone needs to be home to sign for the delivery so the collect in-store option may suit some people better.

Does Currys deliver with Royal Mail? Smaller items like games are delivered with Royal Mail. Larger parcels or appliances such as fridges or washing machines are delivered through couriers such as DPD or DHL. If you've paid for home installation, a dedicated team of installers deliver the item so they can also set it up at the same time.

Will Currys price match my order? Currys has a price promise scheme that means it price matches any product against any other UK retailer, online or in-store. It also price matches after you make a purchase so if you see the item for less within seven days of buying it, Currys will refund the difference. The item must be identical, including the model number, and Currys does not price match exclusive discounts such as a staff discount, NHS staff blue light scheme, or similar.

Does Currys sell used items? Currys has a dedicated refurbished tech section of its website. There, you can buy refurbished laptops and phones for less than you would pay for them brand new. Each product has been serviced and cleaned up, plus it comes with a 12-month guarantee. Devices are also graded according to their condition so you know what you're buying.

Hints and tips

Trade in your old devices: Like many retailers, Currys has a trade-in scheme so you can get a discount on new purchases by trading in your old devices. On the Currys website, you can get an instant valuation for your old device before taking it to your local store to get a gift card for the value of the item. If you're trading in a laptop, you can also get cash straight to your bank account. At different times, there are different special offers such as extra trade-in value when buying the latest Samsung smartphones.

Check clearance deals: Currys often hosts clearance sales with discounts on, well, pretty much anything you can think of. These vary throughout the year so check them out regularly to see what's available. It's also worth looking around sales seasons such as Christmas and Black Friday where Currys often has a sale.

Use your student discount: Students can get 10% off select items and even receive a gift card after spending a certain amount at Currys. This isn't a permanent offer so keep an eye on what's available. In the past, there have also been discounts for NHS staff members. So, it's a good idea to see how your employer or educational institution can help you save.

Consider refurbished products: Currys accepts trade-ins which means it has a vast number of laptops and smartphones available to buy as refurbished models. If you don't need a brand-new phone and you're not fussed about being the first owner of something, it's a great way to save cash while still getting the phone or laptop you've always wanted.