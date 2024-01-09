Jessops Discount Codes for January 2024

FAQs

Does Jessops offer free shipping? Jessops offers free delivery on all orders over £50 in the UK through DPD. Purchases below this amount will be subject to a delivery fee of £4.49. A Saturday delivery option is also available and costs £8.99 as long as you order by 4pm on Friday. Costs and delivery times for photo printing are different and can be found on the Jessops website.

When will my Jessops order arrive? Standard delivery from Jessops takes 3 - 5 working days if the item is currently in stock and your order is placed between Monday - Saturday. No deliveries are made on Saturdays or bank holidays, so items scheduled for these days will arrive the next working day.

Can I track my Jessops order? Once you've placed an order with Jessops, you can track its progress online to see an expected delivery date. DPD will also be in touch with more tracking information and regular updates on the status of your delivery, including live progress on the actual delivery day.

How can I return an order to Jessops? You have the right to return a product within 45 days of delivery if you change your mind. You need to contact the customer service team and get a Returns Authorisations Number to start the process. Items must be sent back complete in the original packaging and an undamaged condition with all accessories, instructions and free gifts included. You can also arrange a return in-store if you prefer.

Can I trade-in at Jessops to get a discount? Jessops does offer a trade-in service that is available on the majority of its cameras and lenses. More specifically, it accepts most digital SLRs and lenses, as well as a select number of compact cameras and accessories. You can visit your local store for a complete list.

Can I cancel my Jessops order? Yes. You must contact the customer service team before your order has been shipped to cancel it. If your item has already been dispatched then you will need to go through the returns process above.

How can I contact Jessops? You can get in touch with the Jessops customer service team by emailing customerservice@jessops.com, or by calling 0203 322 3387. As well as over email and phone, you can also start a live chat on the Jessops site to discuss a product or order. This service is available Monday - Friday from 9:30am - 5:30pm.

Hints and Tips

Check the Jessops sale page: Jessops regularly runs sales on its products, with price cuts of up to £1,000 on cameras, lenses, drones, accessories and more. Check in during major sales events such as Black Friday, Christmas & New Years for the retailer's biggest offer.

Browse the used section: Jessops also has a selection of used products available to buy online that can be significantly cheaper than buying brand new. If you're happy buying second-hand then you can find extra savings of up to 15% on top of other discounts. All used products are checked and serviced and come with a guarantee of up to 12 months.

Price match promise: If you see a product you want to buy cheaper elsewhere then Jessops will match the price. It needs to be the exact same product in new condition and in stock from an authorised UK retailer such as Argos, Currys PC World, Park Cameras and Wex.

Sign up for the Jesspops newsletter: Stay updated with everything going on at Jessops by signing up to receive emails. You'll get all the latest news, releases, deals and exclusive content directly to your inbox.

How to use Jessops discount codes 1) Visit Jessops and add the products you want to buy to your basket. 2) Start the checkout process by signing into your account or buying as a guest. 3) Click the 'Got a voucher code?' box, paste your chosen coupon into the box and hit apply. 4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.





How we source voucher codes

At TechRadar, we have a number of tools at our disposal to help us find the latest voucher codes. Our Vouchers team uses connections with big name brands, our affiliate networks, and the world wide web to source the latest & best codes for our pages. Each page is updated multiple times a week with sales info, exclusive codes negotiated by our Commercial team, and a number of ways to save on your next online order.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on TechRadar is tested before it’s added to our pages by our Vouchers team. We include a range of offers including student discounts, sale prices, free shipping, & more across a number of categories of products & services. Each code is checked to ensure it is accepted at the checkout, and you won’t find any one-time use or user-specific codes.

The expiry date and any terms & conditions of each code are also displayed on the page, next to or below the ‘Get Code’ button, for added clarity. Click the text that reads ‘Terms & Conditions’ to expand the corresponding area, where you can read more about any requirements your order will need to meet in order for your chosen coupon to be accepted.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We take the utmost care to verify every code before it’s uploaded, and include as much relevant information as we can find to make using our codes as straightforward as possible. However, sometimes codes expire or are amended before we’re able to refresh our pages, and codes may not work as intended.

Should you experience any issues, it’s always best to start by checking the terms & conditions on the page. Click “View terms and conditions” and the code area will expand. You’ll see all applicable criteria listed in this area. For example, you may not meet a required minimum spend (i.e. spend £20 or more); you may not have enough times in your basket (e.g. you have only selected 2 products when trying to redeem a 3 for 2 multibuy offer), or your chosen offer may only apply to a certain type of product (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If issues persist once you’ve checked that you’ve met any necessary requirements, you can get in touch with our support team by emailing coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Please provide as much detail about your issue as possible - including which code you used and where you found it - and we’ll be in touch to provide support as soon as we can.

How we make money

All the money TechRadar makes through its voucher pages is earned through a commission-based model. We have deals in place with every retailer that has a voucher page on our site, and every time someone makes a purchase using one of our codes, we earn a percentage of the total basket value back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can offer all of our codes & discounts completely free of charge. You’ll never be asked to pay a fee to redeem an offer on our site - all you’ll pay is the discounted price of the products or services you’ve chosen to buy.