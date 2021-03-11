Where to watch Steven Universe: stream every season online

A fan of cartoons? One for all ages, why not find out where to watch Steven Universe where you are and binge your way through its TV series, movies, and epilogue series - yep, there's plenty to make your way through.

Steven Universe is a coming-of-age animated series beloved by both children and adults.

The show centers on Steven, a half-human, half-alien preteen, being raised by his human father and three alien beings known as The Crystal Gems. Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl are training Steven to become a warrior like them and protect the world—with plenty of adventures, mishaps, and musical numbers along the way.

How to watch Steven Universe online Air dates: 2013–2019 Total seasons: 5 (160 episodes), plus a movie and epilogue series (20 episodes) Creators: Rebecca Sugar Cast: Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magnolia Hall Streaming options: HBO Max (US) | Hulu (US) | Netflix (UK) | Binge (AUS) | Stan (AUS)

Steven Universe ran for five seasons on Cartoon Network. Following the TV series, a TV film called Steven Universe: The Movie and an epilogue series called Steven Universe Future were released.

When HBO Max launched, the original series of Steven Universe was available to stream, but the movie and epilogue series weren’t added until a few months later. In this article, we’ll look at where you can currently stream Steven Universe in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, as well as recommend some other great shows streaming on HBO Max.

How to watch Steven Universe online in the US

HBO Max currently has the streaming rights to all five seasons of Steven Universe in the US. You can also stream Steven Universe: The Movie and all 20 episodes of Steven Universe Future on HBO Max for $14.99 a month. With an HBO Max subscription, you’ll also have access to premium HBO shows like Succession and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. You can also stream great movies like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Pitch Perfect, and Detective Pikachu. HBO Max is available on most streaming platforms, such as Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can also stream HBO Max from the web browser on your laptop. If you don’t have HBO Max, four of Steven Universe’s five seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu. If you have a participating cable provider, Steven Universe is also available on the Cartoon Network app. You can also purchase all seasons of Steven Universe on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Steven Universe in the UK

Currently, only seasons 4 and 5 of Steven Universe are available for streaming on Netflix in the UK. Seasons 1–3 of Steven Universe are not available on Netflix in the UK. However, the other seasons are available for VOD purchase on Amazon Prime Video—but be advised that Amazon Prime Video divides the Steven Universe seasons differently than Netflix does. Be sure to double-check the episode titles so you don’t accidentally purchase the wrong seasons.

How to watch Steven Universe online in Canada

Steven Universe is not available to stream online in Canada. Steven Universe and Steven Universe: The Movie are available for purchase by the season or by the episode in Canada from Apple iTunes or the Microsoft Store.

Be sure to double-check device compatibility before purchasing: for example, content purchased from the Microsoft Store can only be streamed on Windows phones or laptops, as well as certain Xbox systems.

How to watch Steven Universe online in Australia