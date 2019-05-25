Save 63% on a 3 month VPN deal with IPVanish - just $13.50

Usually when signing up for a new VPN deal, the longer you sign up for, the better the price. But with IPVanish's new offer, a short term contract could end up saving you more in the long run.

Offering 63% off its three month contract, IPVanish is allowing you to stay safe online without having to commit to a long term contract. But if you finish your three months and want to continue, the news only gets better.

As part of this offer, IPVanish won't increase the price if you decide to stay. That means you can pay just $13.50 every three months for as long as you want, the rest of your life if you're that committed to online safety!

Considering we rank IPVanish as one of the best VPN providers around, this is a deal offering brilliant value along with top of the line software. Between the quick speeds, large number of locations to use and most importantly, Netflix capability, IPVanish is one of the best options out there.

Do hurry though, like all good things in life this offer won't be hanging around for long. You have until June 1 to get this discounted price.

VPN deal: 63% discount on IPVanish

IPVanish VPN | 3 months cover | 63% off | $35.97 $13.50 (roughly £10.50)

Don't want to commit to over a year of VPN cover like most deals offer? This IPVanish option gets you 3 months cover for just $13.50. The even better news is that if you decide you want to continue, you can keep paying this $13.50 price every 3 months for as long as you want without any price rises. That effectively means a lifetime of discounted VPN services if you need.

View Deal

What can you do with a VPN

There are traditionally two main reasons you might want to get a VPN - protecting yourself online and avoiding internet restrictions. In terms of online safety, a VPN uses encryption technologies to mask your IP address so you can't be tracked. Simply, it makes it a lot harder for you to be traced on the internet.

Their other use is a bit wider in its functionality and realistically more popular. VPNs can allow you to work around restrictions online which means watching your favourite channels in other countries, getting cheaper deals on flights and trains and watch any country's Netflix no matter where you are.

