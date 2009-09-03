MSI X600 given UK date and price

MSI has announced a UK release for the MSI X600 notebook, with the stylish laptop arriving in September.

The MSI x600 is built on the Intel CULV platform and brings an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 4GB RAM, a 15.6 inch 16:9 screen, up to a 500GB HDD and an ATI Mobility Radeon HD 4330 3D graphics card.

Black or silver

The laptop, available in black or silver, weighs in at 2.1 kg and is just 9mm thick – making it a desirable bit of kit indeed.

It also has all the connectivity and USB portage you would expect for a laptop at this price point.

There are two different setups; the £799 X600-055UK which has an optical drive and 500GB HDD and the 320 GB HDD X600-067UK which is on the ULV SU2700 chipset and had no optical drive.