What are the best budget phones to buy in the Boxing Day sales?

There are a lot of budget phones out there, ranging in price, style and brand - so where do you start? If you're looking for a bargain phone in the Boxing Day sales, what exactly should you consider?

To start with, what is cheap to you? Are you keeping your budget down to a few hundred and looking for a SIM-free phone? Or are you going for the best mobile phone deals on a contract where you don't want a large upfront cost, but don't mind paying a bit more each month for a decent handset?

Whatever you're going for, Boxing Day is an excellent time to grab the best deal. Lots of networks, manufacturers and retailers will be dropping prices for this day of days when it comes to deals. Black Friday has already pushed prices down and since Boxing Day means even more savings, it can be the best time of year to upgrade your smartphone setup.

Here are some of the best budget phones to get in the Boxing Day sales this year.

Apple iPhone SE:

If you've looked at the iPhone 12 deals and it all feels a bit to pricey, then the 4.7-inch iPhone SE is a great option. It's Apple's way of making the iPhone more affordable while still cramming in those newer specs. That means you get a superb camera backed by the still-near-new A13 Bionic Chip, yet without the high price. It's the older Retina HD display in the button based design, but that 12MP snapper is powerful and battery life should get your through the day.

Check out the best iPhone SE deals to find the best price on your new Apple handset.

Samsung Galaxy A71:

If you're team Android then the best Samsung Galaxy A71 deals are worth looking at. Despite being relatively affordable this handset crams in a large punchole style 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, four rear cameras and a huge 4,500 mAh battery. All that adds up to a powerhouse of a handset that does it all, for less.

You don't get water resistance or wireless charging, but if they're not deal breakers then this is a very compelling handset for the cost.

OnePlus Nord:

The OnePlus Nord deals are worth a look since it is this handset which brings OnePlus back to its roots of offering flagship-beating specs at an affordable price. As such the Nord gets you a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, speedy Snapdragon 765G CPU, Areno 620 GPU for gaming, 5G connectivity, OxygenOS 10.5 with Android 10 plus dual-selfie cameras and a four camera rear snapper setup.

All that does come in a slightly more plastic build than the premium handsets. But with fast charging and facial unlocking this really does it all for less. Arguably, the OnePlus Nord is the most powerful phone on this list...but also the one with the least variety in deals.

Google Pixel 4a:

The best Google Pixel 4a deals could lead you to one of the best smartphones Google has ever made, without charging too much. The result is a Pixel smartphone that is affordable yet still packs in powerful features.

There is a regular 4a version and then a more expensive (and more powerful) 5G version. Go for the cheaper device and you'll lock in a 5.81-inch OLED display with HDR support, a 3140mAh battery and a Snapdragon 730G processor.

Upgrade to the 5G version and you'll get...well, 5G. On top of that, there is a bigger battery, larger display at 6.2-inches and a slightly more powerful processor. Both versions come with a headphone jack, Google's impressive camera software and the pure Android OS system with all of the latest updates first.

Moto G8:

The Moto G8 offers a powerful set of specs at an unbelievably low price. In this well built handset you can expect a powerful battery, zippy performance and triple lens rear camera system.

The display on the G8 is a 6.4-inch punchole style that gets you a lot of screen for the size of the handset, and for the price, of course. It's not Full HD, but then at this price that's not expected.

This is going to be the perfect handset for those really trying to cut their bills right down this year.