The cheapest Huawei Mate 20 Pro unlocked SIM-free prices in February 2019

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Fact File Release date: October 2018

Launch price: £899 / $1150 / AU$1599

Platform: Android 9.0 (Oreo)

Storage: 256GB

Camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP

Screen: 6.39-inch, full HD

Battery: 4200mAh

Colours: Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Green

Read TechRadar's Huawei Mate 20 Pro review

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has rocked the android world since its release. Not only has it given the phablets of Samsung and Apple a run for their money but it has also shown that Huawei can make some of the best phones in the world. The downside? The price.

While the Mate 20 Pro is packed full of features and high specs it is weighed down by its cost. But buying the device SIM-free can help with that. If you shop around you can buy just the handset without a contract for a much cheaper price, not a bad way to go for this behemoth device.

The phone offers unique features like reverse charging, in-screen fingerprint scanning, three powerful cameras and a massive battery. Not to mention it combines all of this into a classy design and rocks the popular infinity screen display we've been seeing this year.

There's a wide range of contract Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals to be had (UK only), but going SIM-free means you're not tied down to a lengthy contract giving you more flexibility and in the long run, saving you money. And if you do decide that going SIM-free is for you then you can pair the Mate 20 Pro with one of the best SIM only deals (UK only).

Our price comparison chart below will tell you who's stocking unlocked Huawei Mate 20 Pros and the best prices you can get them for. If you see the prices and decide to break down the cost on contract after all, then you can follow the below links to get the very best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals where ever you are.

Today's cheapest Huawei Mate 20 Pro unlocked / SIM free prices: