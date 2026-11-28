Wishing for a Black Friday Disney+ deal? This is the best saving available in the UK
I can't magic up a Black Friday Disney+ deal, but this comes close
There isn't a Black Friday Disney+ deal in the UK this year, but there are still savings to be had if you're after a discount. The best way to avoid paying full price for the House of Mouse's streaming service is to sign up for the 25% off Disney+ Premium plan for six months.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Launched on October 14 following the latest round of price hikes, this six-month offer is also available for the Standard with ads and Standard (ad-free) plans, but the discounts are smaller at just 16% and 14% off respectively.
It's also a better saving than the annual plans, which work out to be around just 16% off — the six-month discount for the Premium plan works out to £71.94 compared to the annual cost of £159.90. So if you're after the best streaming service for Christmas, grab the below deal now.
Today's best Black Friday Disney+ deals
Disney+ Premium: was
£15.99 now £11.99 at Disney
This is only the usual six-month saving that was launched on October 14 after the latest round of price increases, but it's worth knowing about if you don't want to sign up for a whole year, especially because it's a better saving. You're getting a 25% saving compared to the 16% off annual discount, along with more more flexibility to manage how long you're locked into the subscription.
Sky 'Essential TV' package: was
£25 now £22 at Sky
Get the best of Sky, including Sky Cinema's range of blockbuster movies, Netflix, and Disney+, for its lowest ever price this Black Friday. New Sky TV customers will also get access to a selection of Sky channels, Discovery+, and a great range of VIP rewards as part of its loyalty program. At this price, you basically get Disney+ for free.
Another way to lock in a cheap Disney+ subscription is to sign up for one of the Black Friday Sky TV deals, which I suppose is technically a way to get a deal on this sales day.
Other Sky TV packages are discounted this Black Friday, but the Essential TV bundle listed above is the cheapest. In fact, if you're hunting for an elusive Black Friday Netflix deal, the Sky TV deal above is also a way to get one.
Browse the Sky TV Black Friday packages and pick the one that suits you before the deals end on December 4.
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
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