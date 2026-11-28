There isn't a Black Friday Disney+ deal in the UK this year, but there are still savings to be had if you're after a discount. The best way to avoid paying full price for the House of Mouse's streaming service is to sign up for the 25% off Disney+ Premium plan for six months.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Launched on October 14 following the latest round of price hikes, this six-month offer is also available for the Standard with ads and Standard (ad-free) plans, but the discounts are smaller at just 16% and 14% off respectively.

It's also a better saving than the annual plans, which work out to be around just 16% off — the six-month discount for the Premium plan works out to £71.94 compared to the annual cost of £159.90. So if you're after the best streaming service for Christmas, grab the below deal now.

Today's best Black Friday Disney+ deals

Disney+ Premium: was £15.99 now £11.99 at Disney

This is only the usual six-month saving that was launched on October 14 after the latest round of price increases, but it's worth knowing about if you don't want to sign up for a whole year, especially because it's a better saving. You're getting a 25% saving compared to the 16% off annual discount, along with more more flexibility to manage how long you're locked into the subscription.

Sky 'Essential TV' package: was £25 now £22 at Sky

Get the best of Sky, including Sky Cinema's range of blockbuster movies, Netflix, and Disney+, for its lowest ever price this Black Friday. New Sky TV customers will also get access to a selection of Sky channels, Discovery+, and a great range of VIP rewards as part of its loyalty program. At this price, you basically get Disney+ for free.

Another way to lock in a cheap Disney+ subscription is to sign up for one of the Black Friday Sky TV deals, which I suppose is technically a way to get a deal on this sales day.

Other Sky TV packages are discounted this Black Friday, but the Essential TV bundle listed above is the cheapest. In fact, if you're hunting for an elusive Black Friday Netflix deal, the Sky TV deal above is also a way to get one.

Browse the Sky TV Black Friday packages and pick the one that suits you before the deals end on December 4.

More Black Friday deals in the UK