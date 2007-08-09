Trending

Has firm behind shoplaptop.co.uk gone bust?

By () Laptops  

Company has "ceased trading" according to sales rep

The owner of shopacer.co.uk is one of the UK's largest laptop resellers

News has reached us that the firm behind shoplaptop.co.uk and shopacer.co.uk has gone into liquidation. A shopacer.co.uk representative told Tech.co.uk on the phone that the company, CET Europe , had "ceased trading" when we called up posing as a customer with an unfulfilled order. A subsequent phone call to the web sales line wasn't answered in the 15 minutes we waited.

The company is an Acer Premier Partner and, according to a 2004 forum post by MD Gary Gough, was "the largest sole e-tailer of Acer products in the UK and Europe".

In responding to a put-out customer at the time of the posting, Gough said: "Whilst I'd be a fool to think mistakes aren't made, I can certainly say that all customers are treated with respect and all emails and calls are answered".

See more Laptops news