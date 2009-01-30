Protect your Wi-Fi signal with paint

Fed up with the neighbours nicking your bandwidth? Passwords just not working in the fight to protect your Wi-Fi? Then it might be time to bring in the big guns and paint your house with some Wi-Fi blocking paint.

Researchers in Japan have come up with the hi-tech paint solution, which reportedly shields your Wi-Fi signal from piggy-backers on the outside, creating a protective broadband cocoon in your home.

Cheap option

The Wi-Fi blocking paint is being seen as a cheap and viable option for businesses to protect their wireless networks.

According to the New Scientist, the paint works costs around £10 per kilogram.

The paint contains an aluminium-iron dioxide, which creates a magnetic field that blocks certain frequencies.

Currently the paint can block frequency waves of around 48GHz, but the researchers from the University of Tokyo are working on a new formula that will be able to block out electronic waves of up to 182GHz.

So, no matter how high the Wi-Fi frequency, the paint should be able to work its magic.