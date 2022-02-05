Biathlon live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Rooted in Scandinavian tradition, the biathlon is a race that combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. At Beijing 2022, you can watch a total of 11 biathlon events including Men’s and Women’s Individual, Sprint, Pursuit, Relay, and Mass Start, as well as the Mixed Relay. Here's how to watch every biathlon live stream wherever you are.

In biathlon, competitors alternate between skiing and shooting at targets from both a standing and prone position. Competitors take part in races ranging from 7.5km to 20km long, all while lugging a 3.5kg rifle and ammunition. Some feature all of the competitors starting at the same time, others stagger the competitors based upon their qualifying times from earlier races.

Each biathlon event is set to be live streamed from the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center, located 180km northwest of Beijing. Norway and Germany have by far the most medals in biathlon at the Winter Olympics. Watch out for Tiril Eckhoff from Norway – who possesses the most Olympic biathlon medals (five) of any currently active female competitor – and fellow Norwegian Sutrla Holm, who won four gold medals at the 2021 Biathlon World Championships.

The Winter Olympics biathlon takes place from February 5–19. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a biathlon live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

February 5

Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M), Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT

February 7

Women’s 15km Individiual, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT

Click to see full biathlon schedule February 8 Men’s 20km Individiual, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT February 11 Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT February 12 Men’s 10km Sprint, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT February 13 Women’s 10km Pursuit, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT Men’s 12.5km Pursuit, Medals: 10:45am GMT, 5:45am ET, 2:45 am PT February 15 Men’s 4x7.5km Relay, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT February 16 Women’s 4x6km Relay, Medals: 7:45am GMT, 2:45am ET, (February 15) 11:45pm PT February 18 Men’s 15km Mass Start, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT February 19 Women’s 12.5km Mass Start, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT

Watch a biathlon live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the biathlon where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the biathlon from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

Biathlon live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and there's a good bet there will be live coverage of the biathlon. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Biathlon live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the biathlon. That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Biathlon live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the curling. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Biathlon live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the curling. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the biathlon: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

