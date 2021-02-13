Massive Nintendo Switch deals offer discounts on games and accessories in Presidents' Day sales

Nintendo Switch deals have been difficult to come by over the last few months. As stock shortages on the main console continue, it's in the games and accessories that you'll find most of this weekend's Presidents Day sales. However, you'll find a massive range of Nintendo Switch deals available right now, with savings on everything from controllers to games, and even discounts on premium accessories.

Best Buy is taking $10 off a massive range of Nintendo Switch games in its Presidents' Day sale. With the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars and more all seeing price cuts.

However, if you're looking for something a little more out of the ordinary you'll also find premium gear on sale right now as well. Ring Fit Adventure is available for just $69.99 (was $79.99) at Best Buy and Mario Kart Live: Home Tour is down to $89 from $99.99 at Amazon.

On top of all that you can even save $10 on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - up for just $59 this week at Amazon.

You'll find all these Nintendo Switch deals and more just below, but be sure to check out all the latest Presidents' Day sales for more discounts.

Not in the US? You'll find more Nintendo Switch game deals further down the page.

Nintendo Switch in stock

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Dell

Dell has the Nintendo Switch in stock right now, and ready for shipping no less. We'd grab this one while stock is still available, then, because the main console hasn't been sat firmly on the shelves for a while now.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock this week, though you'll be waiting until March for shipping. If Dell is all sold out, then, it might be best to get this order in the bag and continue your hunt for Nintendo Switch deals.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock and ready to ship. That's great news if you're looking to get into Nintendo's catalog without breaking the bank on a full console or waiting for shipping.



View Deal

Nintendo Switch game deals

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Mario Kart hasn't seen too many discounts since its initial release alongside the Nintendo Switch console, however you'll find it with $10 off in Best Buy's discounts this week. That's an excellent price for the fan favorite kart racer, and an excellent way to get some multiplayer action in.

View Deal

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Classic beat 'em up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also been discount-shy over the last few years. We've seen very few Nintendo Switch deals hitting the multiplayer title since it landed on our consoles. That means we'd grab this $10 discount before the price rises again.

View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons seemingly released just at the right time in 2020 and since then the incredible demand has meant we've only seen a handful of discounts. You'll find it on Best Buy's shelves for just $49.99 this week, however.

View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Breath of the Wild was a little cheaper a couple of weeks ago, but this game rarely sees any discounts, so if you missed out on those previous Nintendo Switch game deals it's worth grabbing this saving while you can.

View Deal

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Another 2020 release seeing one of its first price drops here, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the ultimate refresher if you've already seen every inch of Breath of the Wild's map. Set 100 years before the events of the hit Zelda game, the prequel offers up plenty more action while we wait for the sequel.

View Deal

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a hit of nostalgia, Super Mario 3D All-Stars can provide three. You're getting Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy in this special release, celebrating the 35th anniversary of our beloved plumber.

View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion 3 is another rarely discounted title seeing $10 off this weekend. The ghost adventure can be played solo, but is much better enjoyed with a gooigi friend by your side. There's a wealth of multiplayer co-op and competitive minigame content to get through as well as the main story - and Luigi's Mansion 3 remains one of the best titles to hit the system in recent years.

View Deal

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Launched alongside the Nintendo Switch console itself, the latest 3D Super Mario title has been holding on to its $59.99 price tag over the last four years. However, you'll find a $10 discount up for grabs at Best Buy.

View Deal

Pokemon Shield: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

While Pokemon Sword is absent from this week's Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy, you'll find the Shield version of the 2020 release for $10 off. That's perfect if you're looking for some classic Pokemon action, set against a new open world and with plenty of additional gameplay features as well.

View Deal

Check out all the latest cheap game deals across platforms

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Hori Split Pad Pro: $49.99 $40.49 at Amazon

Those extra Joy-Con controllers can certainly rack up in price, but if you're looking for extra comfort as well as a new set of dual gamepads the Hori Split Pad Pro is an excellent choice. At just $40 it's half the price of official Joy-Con and is still fully endorsed by Nintendo.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to its record low sales price at Amazon, with a $10 discount offering up the official gamepad for just $59. That's an excellent price if you're looking for a more traditional experience when your Switch console is docked.

View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Ring Fit Adventure has been out of stock a few times over the last year, increasing demand for the at-home workout game. With many confined to exercising within their own four walls it's easy to see why, but also makes this $10 discount at Best Buy all the more welcome.

View Deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set: $99.99 $89 at Amazon

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit was incredibly popular at launch late last year. Stock issues meant many were unable to get their hands on the AR Mario Kart kit, but now that things have evened out a bit you'll find a very welcome $10 discount at Amazon.

View Deal

More Nintendo Switch game deals

You'll find all the latest Pro Controller deals and cheap Joy-Con prices right here on TechRadar, and we're even showing you exactly what you get for the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price and all the best Ring Fit Adventure deals as well. Keep an eye on all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for more discounts too.