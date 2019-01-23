Honor View 20 deals are now available: get a free smartwatch when you order

The day is finally here! You can now officially order Honor's newest flagship device - the Honor View 20. We are already seeing a whole host of deals appear and the best part of them all - you can currently get a FREE Honor Watch Magic with these offers.

The brand new device only saw its release yesterday and yet it is already here to shake up the world of mobile phone deals. The View 20 is available from a number of retailers including Amazon, Carphone Warehouse and O2, which means you don't have to settle when it comes to deals.

We've listed all of the best offers available so far below so you can choose the one that works for you. All of these deals also feature Honor's newly released watch worth £179.99 so you're getting a huge amount for your money.

Today's best Honor View 20 deals

- Amazon.co.uk | £499.95 SIM-free

- Carphone Warehouse | £29.99 upfront cost | £38pm | 25GB data

- Mobile Phones Direct | Free upfront | £41pm | £240 cashback | 75GB data

- O2 | £10 upfront | 39.55pm | 1GB data



What stands out about the Honor View 20?

Honor's newest release is its most competitive yet and if the featured 48MP camera is anything to go by this could be a device to compete with the big flagships out there. The major standout feature of the device is its pin-hole camera. It is the first device to not need a notch at the top of the phone and instead simply has the camera built into the screen.

It's not just the camera that is impressive, it has a beautiful screen (not an OLED unfortunately though) and a powerful processor and it looks like it is in a slightly more budget region than your average flagship device.