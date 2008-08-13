Internet traffic declining

Latest analysis by Cogent Communications has found that the amount of people accessing the internet is actually declining.

Cogent, a multinational Tier 1 Internet service provider ranked as one of the top five networks in the world, saw its traffic decline for the first time ever this quarter.

According to Cogent, this was because the company "saw a series of video and social networking sites exhibit much more modest traffic growth than they had been."

Internet slow down

This comes after Andrew Odlyzko, head of the University of Minnesota's Digital Technology Centre, has dismissed reports that the internet is growing at a rate faster than technology can handle – due to online video putting pressure on bandwidth – believing that the growth of the internet is actually slowing down, or at least growing at a pace that can be handled by modern technology upgrades.

You can check out his research at www.dtc.umn.edu.