Ninja is cooking up some huge Black Friday savings — here are 5 kitchen appliance deals worth grabbing
Score up to AU$405 in savings during Ninja's Black Friday sale
If there's one thing I enjoy more than hunting the best Black Friday deals, it's hunting deals on some top-rated kitchen appliances. One brand has some cracking bargains this week, with up to AU$405 off its appliances — and that's Ninja.
During its Black Friday sale, Ninja's appliance discounts extend to its website and Amazon storefront, with price cuts on the Ninja Creami, Slushi, and AutoBarista Pro until November 30, 2026, a.k.a. Cyber Monday.
• Browse the best SharkNinja Black Friday deals here
I've rounded up five of the best Ninja Black Friday deals below. Personally, I will be adding the Ninja Crispi to my cart, which is now at its lowest price yet of AU$166 in the Sand and Sage colourways. I also can't dismiss the great deal on the Ninja Slushi either, now with AU$405 slashed off the RRP on Amazon.
You'd better be quick to nab a Ninja bargain this Black Friday — these prices won't stick around long!
Best Ninja Kitchen Black Friday deals
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Even better, the current deal price is near to the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
Read moreRead less▼
This do-it-all machine from Ninja really can make pretty much any coffee you could want, whether it be hot or iced. It will select the right grind size, has user profiles to store settings, and even two bean hoppers so you can swap out for different beans.
Also available in stainless steel for the same AU$948 price.
Read moreRead less▼
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts — ice creams, gelatos, smoothies — but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price.
Read moreRead less▼
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate glass can withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy storage.
Read moreRead less▼
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
Read moreRead less▼
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for TechRadar Australia, covering all things internet-related news. Lucy also reports on hot new releases on the best streaming services, tests fun home gadgets, and tracks down the best bargains.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.