If there's one thing I enjoy more than hunting the best Black Friday deals, it's hunting deals on some top-rated kitchen appliances. One brand has some cracking bargains this week, with up to AU$405 off its appliances — and that's Ninja.

During its Black Friday sale, Ninja's appliance discounts extend to its website and Amazon storefront, with price cuts on the Ninja Creami, Slushi, and AutoBarista Pro until November 30, 2026, a.k.a. Cyber Monday.

• Browse the best SharkNinja Black Friday deals here

I've rounded up five of the best Ninja Black Friday deals below. Personally, I will be adding the Ninja Crispi to my cart, which is now at its lowest price yet of AU$166 in the Sand and Sage colourways. I also can't dismiss the great deal on the Ninja Slushi either, now with AU$405 slashed off the RRP on Amazon.

You'd better be quick to nab a Ninja bargain this Black Friday — these prices won't stick around long!

Best Ninja Kitchen Black Friday deals

Save 67% (AU$404.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$195 at Amazon The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Even better, the current deal price is near to the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% (AU$161.99) Ninja Creami Deluxe: was AU$449.99 now AU$288 at Amazon It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts — ice creams, gelatos, smoothies — but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (AU$133.99) Ninja Crispi: was AU$299.99 now AU$166 at Amazon This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate glass can withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy storage. Read more Read less ▼