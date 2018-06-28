The cheapest Huawei P20 unlocked SIM-free prices in June 2018

Huawei P20 Fact File Release date: April 2018

Launch price: £599

Platform: Android 8.1

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 12MP + 20MP

Screen: 5.8-inch, full HD

Battery: 3400mAh

Colours: Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold

The Huawei P20 is one of the firm's most complete smartphones to date, combining fabulous looks and huge amounts of power with solid cameras and a price tag, which - for a flagship smartphone in 2018 - won't completely break the bank.

There are plenty of Huawei P20 deals to be had on contract, but going SIM-free means that at least you're not tied down to a lengthy term giving you more flexibility and in the long run, saving you money.

You can team an unlocked P20 with one of the best SIM only deals, giving you bags of data and calls for very little money and less commitment.

Our comparison table below will tell you who's stocking unlocked Huawei P20s and the best prices you can get them for. If you see the prices and decide to break down the cost on contract after all, then you can follow the below links to get the very best Huawei P20 deals where ever you are.

Today's cheapest Huawei P20 unlocked / SIM free prices: