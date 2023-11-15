Tempur Coupons for November 2023

How do I contact Tempur? To get in touch with Tempur customer service, call them on 0800 0111 083 or email them on consumer@tempur.co.uk . On the Tempur website, you can also fill out a contact form or start a live chat.

How much does shipping cost from Tempur? Tempur offers free delivery on all orders.

How do I track my Tempur order? Once you’ve placed your order, Tempur will send you an email confirmation with tracking and courier details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can sign into your Tempur account to check your order status.

What is the Tempur returns policy? If you’re not completely satisfied with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receiving it, thanks to the Tempur 100 night trial. If you’ve bought a pillow from Tempur, you can try it out for 30 days before submitting a return, and for other items, you have 14 days to return your order. To start a return, all you have to do is fill out the Tempur return request form, and once Tempur has received your order, they’ll issue you a full refund.

Can I change or cancel my Tempur order? If you want to change or cancel your order, you can do so by contacting Tempur within 2 hours of placing your order. THead to ‘Orders’ on the Tempur website to sort this out, or contact the Tempur customer service team. If you miss this 2 hour window, you’ll have to go through the returns process instead.

Does Tempur offer warranties? Tempur offers a 100 night trial on its mattresses and a 30 night trial on its pillows, so you have plenty of time to test out your products before deciding if you’d like to return them or not. Tempur also has its quality guarantee which covers all new and genuine Tempur products. On its mattresses, protectors, bed bases and frames, Tempur offers a 10 year guarantee. For its pillows, quilts, sofa beds and linen, Tempur has a 3 year warranty and Tempur has a 2 year warranty on its bed covers and sleep masks.

Hints & Tips

Watch out for the sales: Save money on your Tempur order by shopping the Tempur sales. Its ‘Special Offers’ section has regular offers on its mattresses, pillows, furniture and other sleep accessories. In the ‘Outlet’ section, you can save even more money on refurbished Tempur products. The type of deals you can expect to see at Tempur include up to £200 off select mattresses, and a free duvet and protector when you buy a mattress.

Sign up to the Tempur newsletter: Want the latest news from Tempur? Then sign up to the Tempur newsletter. By subscribing to emails, you’ll get news, product releases, deals, exclusive codes and much more.

Follow Tempur on social media: For even more news, make sure to follow Tempur on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Take advantage of Tempur sleep trials: It can be difficult to decide which is the best mattress for you, especially when you shop online. To take the stress out of shopping, Tempur offers a 100 night sleep trial on its mattresses and a 30 night sleep trial on its pillows. That means, you have up to 100 days to try out your mattress, and if you’re not completely satisfied with it, you can return it for a full refund.