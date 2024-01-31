Steelcase discount codes for February 2024

Does Steelcase offer free shipping? Steelcase doesn't offer free delivery on its products. When shopping at au.steelcase.com, you'll find items being delivered to Metro Sydney and Metro Melbourne areas from AU$105. Regional deliveries to everywhere else in Australia start at AU$119. If you live in Metro Sydney or Metro Melbourne, you can elect to pickup your order from either of Steelcase's brick-and-mortar stores.

Does Steelcase offer installation? While most of Steelcase's products come fully assembled, particularly teh chairs, the company does offer an installation service if the product you've bought requires it. Steelcase stipulates that only its installation agents are allowed to assemble their products. If you or an unauthorised installer assembles the product, then the warranty is void.

Does Steelcase offer returns? Yes, Steelcase does offer returns. The company says most items can be returned within 14 days from the date of delivery, for any reason and for a full refund. If you're returning a product because it's faulty, Steelcase will offer either a full refund or a replacement. If you're returning your item because you've changed your mind, then you can do so within 14 days of receiving it, but you are liable for the shipping costs.

How do I contact Steelcase? You can contact Steelcase via a number of routes, including visiting the company's showroom in Sydney, emailing or calling. There is also a live chat feature on the company's website.

Does Steelcase accept Afterpay? Yes, Steelcase does accept Afterpay payments.

Check Steelcase's online store for promotions: From time to time, Steelcase drops promotional offers on its website, such as a percentage off selected products. Steelcase also participates in the annual Black Friday and Boxing Day sales.

Sign up to the newsletter: If you subscribe to Steelcase's mailing list, you'll be the first to know about any sales and promotion events.

How to use Steelcase promo codes 1) Choose one of the latest Steelcase promo codes and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2) Copy your Steelcase promo code to your clipboard, then head to the Steelcase site to start shopping. 3) Add the items you want to buy to your shopping cart as you go, then click the cart icon in the upper right corner when you're ready to order. 4) Your cart should have a list of the items you intend to buy and an order summary with an “Discount code” option tucked underneath the subtotal and shipping fees. 5) Paste your promo code in the field and click "Apply" to change your order total.



